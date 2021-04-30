Varane heading for Premier League?

The big news this week concerns full backs. With Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane no closer to agreeing a new contract to replace the one which expires in 2022, I understand that Chelsea have now entered the race to explore signing him.
Manchester United were originally the leaders in that race. However, the Blues have indicated a fee of £61 million is within their spending power this summer. Chelsea have also looked at Bayern Munich’s Niklas Suze who would be half that price.
United have now completed and signed a new three-year contract for 27-year-old full back Eric Bailly and then there is the mouth-watering prospect that Madrid’s Sergio Ramos might finish his career in the Premier League which he has always admired and United definitely interests him.
Varane is keen on moving and he is also aware that Bayern Munich’s David Alaba will be arriving at the Bernabeu Stadium on a free transfer which is what Real want at the moment given their perilous financial position. The chance to sell Varane and get Alaba through the door has obvious financial advantages.
Arteta is losing the
faith of his top players
I am receiving reports that all is not well in the Arsenal dressing room. Senior players are upset at being blamed for poor results. Arteta keeps talking about the players being
responsible for a lack of advancement in the team. Currently Arsenal are mid-table in tenth place and 11 points behind West Ham who can qualify for a Europa League place next
season. Following a poor performance in the Europa League against Slavia Prague, Arteta’s tactics were criticised in many quarters and he only made changes in the
75th minute which was too late.
Many of the players are unhappy with Arteta’s habit of leaving a senior player out of the team as a punishment and his treatment of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has upset many.
New summer signing Thomas Partey is known to be unhappy with Arteta’s tactics, not allowing him to play to his strengths in midfield and he too is frustrated.
Fans have taken to social media claiming that Arteta is still living on his achievements with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and he is not capable of running a top team on his own.
The fact is that although Arteta is supposed to be rebuilding the Gunners, his record so far is inferior to his predecessor Unai Emery. However even with a disappointing season I am told that the board of directors will allow him next season to get things right.
Premier League
Hall of Fame
The Premier League has introduced its “Hall of Fame” and selected its first two legends.
Alan Shearer, who holds the PL record as all-time top scorer hit the back of the net an incredible 260 times and won the league title with Blackburn. Thierry Henri was a leading member of the Arsenal Invincibles during an unbeaten run of games in 2003-4.
Shearer said: “When you look at some of the unbelievable players to have graced the Premier League, I feel very honoured.”
Henri said: “When I was young, I was just trying to make sure I could get a pair of boots and now we’re talking about the Hall of Fame.”
Coutinho back
on the market
Philippe Coutinho might have played his last game for Barcelona following knee surgery.
Coutinho, at 28 years of age, has appeared just 14 times for Barca this season, having ruptured his meniscus which is a piece of cartilage in the knee and acts like a cushion
between the bones. He has undergone surgery in his native Brazil for the second time and is unlikely play again this season. Barca still owe Liverpool a large part of Coutinho’s £142 million transfer fee dating back to January 2018 and they are anxious to get him off their payroll.
Leeds eye Ajax’s Tagliafico
For a large part of the season Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has been using Ezgjan Alioski and Stuart Dallas as cover at left-back after failing to sign a new player for that position in July last year. Alioski’s contract ends in two months and he is tipped to leave Elland Road. Bielsa’s scouts have earmarked Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico as the perfect fit.
The Argentine is 28 years-of-age and has a tough reputation with 41 yellow cards and two reds in three years for Ajax and Argentina. In a warning to Premier League strikers and forwards he said, “I am the kind of player who can show his skills. But I am also the kind of man who has learnt other strategies which I need to use when it is not possible to win with skills!” You have been warned!
Decision time over Lingard
Jess Lingard’s incredibly hot streak of form at West Ham has given both Ole Gunner Solskjaer and David Moyes headaches. The Manchester United and West Ham bosses have to decide what to do in the upcoming summer transfer season. Lingard has hit eight goals in nine games and made plenty of assists. Solskjaer has been watching very carefully and Lingard’s form has increased his value and earned him an England international recall. Now the two clubs are talking to see if there is a way of swapping Lingard plus cash for West Ham’s Declan Rice as Solskjaer looks to boost his midfield set-up.
Rice, who is currently on the injured list with a knee problem, is rated by Moyes at over £100 million and Lingard is one of the hottest properties in the Premier League on current form. Moyes does not want to sell Rice but he knows that the big six all rate the 26-year-old and bids will arrive for the transfer period in June. Lingard’s United contract expires in 2022, so United will be anxious to make a decision to either keep him or sell him.
Noble and Lingard
out on the town
West Ham club captain Mark Noble owes Jesse Lingard a night out on the town. When Jesse joined the Hammers, Noble told him he would pay for them both to have a night out and stay at the top class five-star Corinthia Hotel in London if Jesse scored eight goals or more during their quest for a top four place in the league. Jesse has achieved that already!
Maitland-Niles wants to be accepted as a midfielder
Talking to Arsenal’s wing-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles it is obvious that he wants to be seen and accepted as a midfielder, able to dictate a game and defend and push forward from the centre. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta never appreciated the talent he had at his disposal with Ainsley and gave him few opportunities to prove himself.
A loan period with West Bromwich to gain more game time has worked out brilliantly for the 23-year-old. West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has told Arsenal he wants to keep Ainsley however several clubs are lining up for his signature. Leeds, Monaco in the French league and Wolves have all made their interest known.
Arteta wants to rebuild the Arsenal squad this summer and has said that Ainsley has a part to play however the player has indicated that he will probably move away.