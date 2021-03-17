VAUGHN WILSON will go after his third singles crown in succession this weekend at Shaw Park, Tobago.
And the two-time national champion will be the overwhelming favourite to capture the title in the fourth event in the OMADA Center—GSM Tennis Open Invitational Top 8 Tournament series.
After winning the last edition in late November, Wilson went on the produce the best tennis of his career en route to lifting the singles trophy in the Tranquillity Open Tournament for the first time two months ago.
Also receiving byes into tomorrow’s main draw is former top player Jovani Lewis, as well as Kobe James and tournament organiser Dunstan De Noon.
The second leg of this tournament last July was the first tennis competition in the twin-island Republic since the sport was shut down half-way through “Tranquil” in the middle of March last year.
After stunning Wilson to reach the final of that competition, James edged De Noon for the title. However, the former national Under-16 and 18 champ failed to find the podium in November, as he was edged for the bronze medal by Lewis. Silver-medallist Alijah Leslie is not in this field, as he is out of the country.
Qualifying matches have been taking place since Tuesday to determine the four players who will join the Big Four in the main draw.
The eight players will then be placed into two round-robin groups, and the top two will clash in the final on Sunday night.
Former national under-21 champ Joshua Arnold, Ready twins Nicholas and Charlotte, and top coach Anthony Williams are among the players involved in qualifying. The first event in the “OMADA” series took place in November 2019.
First serve today is 5 p.m.