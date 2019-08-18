Venezuelan gives Caledonia ‘Ascension’ lead

VENEZUELAN Johnny Noreiga-Brito scored the lone goal, and his fifth of the season, when leading Morvant Caledonia AIA to a 1-0 victory over Police FC on Saturday and to the top of Division One of the Ascension Invitational football league with a perfect record from five matches played.
Noreiga-Brito has joined Defence Force striker Devorn Jorsling and Kevon Woodley of Cunupia FC as top goal-scorers with five goals each. Caledonia capitalised on former leaders Defence Force dropping points for the first time this season, when held goalless by the impressive and also unbeaten Terminix La Horquetta Rangers FC.