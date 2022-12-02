Venue switch

The Steelpan Players held on to the top spot on Dream11 Trinidad T10 Blast standings following a seven-wicket victory over Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Teshawn Castro set up the win, blasting five sixes and six fours in a 29-ball 68 to lead the Players to 118 for three replying to the Cavaliers’ total of 115 for three. The aggressive Castro went on the attack in the third over of the chase, hitting pacer Philton Williams for two sixes and a four as the Players raced to 33 without loss in quick time.