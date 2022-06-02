Venues selected for WI U-17 Championship

PowerGen Penal Sports Club’s Syne Village ground in Penal, the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, Inshan Ali Park in Preysal and Gilbert Park in California have been selected to host matches in the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-17 Championship which will be staged in Trinidad next month.
The previous edition of the competition was staged in Trinidad in 2019 and the 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In 2019, Gilbert Park, NCC and the Brian Lara Cricket Academy were used for the tournament.
Delegates of Cricket West Indies and the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board conducted a site visit at the Powergen Sports Club, Syne Village, Penal on May 25 to determine the suitability of the venue for hosting games in the regional Under 17 tournament and they were impressed by facility.
The chief executive officer of Cricket West Indies, Johnny Grave accompanied by director of cricket, Jimmy Adams and the president of the TTCB Azim Bassarath were among the delegation that visited the Syne Village ground.
The venue boasts of a state of the art indoor facility as well as the main field where the club participates in the National League competition.
PowerGen Penal Sports Club is home to past and present West Indian cricketers including left-arm chinaman bowler Dave Mohammed, leg-spinner Samuel Badree, middle order batter Jason Mohammed and top order batter Evin Lewis.
Meanwhile, Preysal Sports Club based at Inshan Ali Park, has also produced West Indies players including former Test skipper Denesh Ramdin, fast bowler Ravi Rampaul and the late off-spinner Rangy Nanan.