Max Verstappen won a rain-soaked Belgian Grand Prix when it was finally called off yesterday after it restarted under a safety car nearly three hours later than its scheduled time.
The race was shortened to last one hour with only half points awarded to the winner, who needed to complete only two laps to earn points.
He was leading from Williams driver George Russell and Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton on Lap four when the restarted race ended after roughly 10 minutes with rain still lashing down. “Of course it’s a win but not how you want to win,” Verstappen said.
Verstappen’s sixth win of the season was the 16th of his career and stopped Hamilton earning a record-extending 100th win, while also trimming his overall lead from eight points to three. Verstappen collected 12.5 points instead of 25, with Russell getting nine for his second career podium and Hamilton picking up 7.5.
Fans cheered loudly from the stands and the hills around the track when it was announced the race would start again at 6.17 p.m. local time—three hours, 17 minutes after it normally would have. But after just 10 minutes of Verstappen rolling cautiously behind the safety car it was suspended for a second time at just before 6.30 p.m. The first time the race was suspended was shortly after 3.30 p.m. following a formation lap. The seven-kilometre Spa-Francorchamps circuit was totally drenched. Soaked fans huddled under large umbrellas on muddy banks as they waited for the worst of the rain to pass. The thick clouds and mist hanging over the Ardennes forest also gave the circuit a daunting look and made for poor visibility.
When the drivers embarked on their formation laps the first time around, several complained.
The decision to suspend the start was made a few moments later. It was a poor show for F1—following some thrilling races this season—but for Russell, who came through the Mercedes young driver program, it was a huge race for his career. Russell is being touted as a possible Mercedes driver next year if the team does not renew Valtteri Bottas’ contract. Bottas was 12th and scored no points.
Hamilton was critical of those who had let the race go ahead, he felt, for the sake of it. ”They sent us out for the two laps behind the safety car to get a race,” the seven-time F1 champion said. “You couldn’t really see five metres in front of you. It was hard to even see down the straight. You couldn’t go flat out.”
The next race is the Dutch GP next weekend, where thousands of orange-clad home fans will be roaring on their countryman Verstappen as he looks to reclaim the championship lead.