Very good show

Argentina yesterday won arguably the best World Cup final ever, of the best World Cup.
As Lionel Messi raised the World Cup trophy for the first time under the lights of Lusail Stadium in Qatar yesterday, former national players and current coaches Angus Eve and Huston “Barber” Charles hailed the tournament and its showpiece match.
“This was one of the better finals we saw in a long while. I thought that final was the best so far,” former “Strike Squad” star and InterCol-winning Fatima College coach Charles said yesterday after Messi’s Argentina outlasted France and Kylian Mbappe 4-2 in spot kicks, following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time.
“From a tactical and technical standpoint it’s one of the best, if not the best, World Cup finals I have seen in my life,” added Eve.
Running back what he witnessed, the current national senior team coach was impressed with the way France regrouped after going in 0-2 down at half-time.
He pointed to French coach Didier Deschamps’ introduction of Eduardo Camavinga in an unaccustomed left-back position and Kingsley Coman replacing Ousmane Dembele in the second period. “Those two changes changed the match for the French team,” he said.
Taking note also of the free role given to Messi, Eve added further: “The game was exciting. The two teams played an open game. They both tried to take the game to each other and that allowed us to see the attacking talents of Messi and Mbappe... The purity of the game allowed us to have such a World Cup final which we will never see again.”
For Charles, the Messi factor was the ultimate game-changer yesterday.
“I think Argentina wanted it more,” he said. “The game could have gone either way... When France scored, they took over the game but I think Argentina, especially that individual you call Messi, that was the difference. His experience calmed Argentina and it was right for him to get the third goal.”
Messi scored in regulation and extra time and also in the spot kick shootout, while French standout and the tournament’s leading scorer, Mbappe (eight goals), netted a hat-trick plus a spot kick in the shootout.
Eve saw something symbolic in the duel between the pair of standouts.
“It’s the turning over of the baton. The baton is being passed on to Mbappe,” said Eve.
As for the tournament as a whole, both men were impressed with what they saw in Qatar.
“Since I’ve been watching the World Cup, Russia was good, but this is right up there,” said Eve. “It was a tournament that we as football people could be proud of... Statistically, this was the World Cup with the most goals; that tells a lot.”
And coach Eve also saw a trend that he thinks will catch on in the game.
“If you look at France, Argentina, Morocco, they played a mid-block and were very explosive on offence. Players were able to break very quickly in the counter-attack... World Cups gone by, it was about Brazilian flair, Spanish tiki taka and German efficiency. This one has shown you can marry (those elements) together to get the desired result.”
Charles, however, paid close attention to two things: the level of fitness displayed by the teams and the speed of the game. “That’s one of the things, for me as coach, I looked at.”
He added: “You watch Morocco, they were magnificent, the intensity levels that they play at; the ability to press and win back the ball; that can only come when you have a certain level of fitness.”
The next World Cup will be played in the CONCACAF region in Mexico, Canada and the United States in 2026. However, Qatar has set a standard, according to Charles.
“A lot of people were sceptical but... Qatar put on a very good show.”