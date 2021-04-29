Veteran Woodley in beach soccer team

KEVIN “SHOWTIME” WOODLEY has proven good enough at age 34 to be included in the 18-man T&T beach soccer squad announced by former Spain player Ramiro Amarelle.
Woodley, the mainstay of T&T’s beach soccer team for many years, is one of eight players aged 30 and over in the squad. Coach Amarella has gone for a mix of experience and youth by also naming ten players aged 18 and up to his squad.
Among the regulars are goalkeeper Zane Coker, regular captain Ryan Augustine, Dominic McDougal, Jabari Gray, Hakeem King and Lemuel Lyons.
T&T face a tough preliminary group which includes the United States, hosts Costa Rica and the Turks & Caicos Islands at the 2021 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship, which will see 12 nationals team competing for two World Cup spots in Costa Rica from May 17-31.
With just two places up for grabs, Amarelle felt T&T got the worst possible draw when the competition fixtures were announced in March. But after a few months of training, Amarelle is backing his players to rise above expectations.
“The experience of the ‘olders’, the experience of the players that have been playing several qualifiers since eight years among the players for the national team,” he said, “and with the energy of the ‘youngers,’ I think they will give much more than they think.”
Still, Amarelle, a former Barcelona beach soccer player and ex-China coach, is under no illusions about the difficulty of the task facing T&T with tournament favourites United States and Costa both in their preliminary group.
“The first match will be a challenge for us,” Amarella stated of the opener against the United States. “We are thinking to do our best.”
Despite the daunting task, Amarelle will approach each match with a winner’s mentality.
“We want and expect to win each match,” he said, “the competition will let us know where we are.”