Veteran Woodley in beach soccer team

Kevin Woodley

MAINSTAY: Kevin Woodley

KEVIN “SHOWTIME” WOODLEY has proven good enough at age 34 to be included in the 18-man T&T beach soccer squad announced by former Spain player Ramiro Amarelle.

Woodley, the mainstay of T&T’s beach soccer team for many years, is one of eight players aged 30 and over in the squad. Coach Amarella has gone for a mix of experience and youth by also naming ten players aged 18 and up to his squad.

Among the regulars are goalkeeper Zane Coker, regular captain Ryan Augustine, Dominic McDougal, Jabari Gray, Hakeem King and Lemuel Lyons.

T&T face a tough preliminary group which includes the United States, hosts Costa Rica and the Turks & Caicos Islands at the 2021 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship, which will see 12 nationals team competing for two World Cup spots in Costa Rica from May 17-31.

With just two places up for grabs, Amarelle felt T&T got the worst possible draw when the competition fixtures were announced in March. But after a few months of training, Amarelle is backing his players to rise above expectations.

“The experience of the ‘olders’, the experience of the players that have been playing several qualifiers since eight years among the players for the national team,” he said, “and with the energy of the ‘youngers,’ I think they will give much more than they think.”

Still, Amarelle, a former Barcelona beach soccer player and ex-China coach, is under no illusions about the difficulty of the task facing T&T with tournament favourites United States and Costa both in their preliminary group.

“The first match will be a challenge for us,” Amarella stated of the opener against the United States. “We are thinking to do our best.”

Despite the daunting task, Amarelle will approach each match with a winner’s mentality.

“We want and expect to win each match,” he said, “the competition will let us know where we are.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TTFA hires Welshman

TTFA hires Welshman

The Trinidad and Tobago senior women’s football programme finally has a new head coach in the person of James Thomas.

The Trinidad and Tobagop Football Association (TTFA) announced yesterday that Thomas, who has worked mainly as a development coach within the Wales Football Association, has agreed to an initial one-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year based on his achievements and a successful performance appraisal.

Ragoonath: Focus on domestic cricket

Despite the popularity of the Caribbean Premier League and interest in the tournament by people in the Caribbean and outside of the region, former Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board CEO Suruj Ragoonath has maintained that the CPL is not a good investment for regional governments.

Seven T&T players for 2nd WI women’s camp

Seven T&T players for 2nd WI women’s camp

T20 World Cup winners Anisa Mohammed and Britney Cooper were among seven Trinidad and Tobago players selected to be part of a month-long West Indies women’s training camp starting on Sunday in Antigua.

Veteran Woodley in beach soccer team

Veteran Woodley in beach soccer team

KEVIN “SHOWTIME” WOODLEY has proven good enough at age 34 to be included in the 18-man T&T beach soccer squad announced by former Spain player Ramiro Amarelle.

Cudjoe: Clyde Leon, an immeasurable loss

Cudjoe: Clyde Leon, an immeasurable loss

Sport and Community Development Minister Shamfa Cudjoe has sent condolences to the family of former national football team captain Clyde Leon following his passing on Wednesday morning.

“I extend heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and by extension the football fraternity on the passing of former national footballer, Clyde Leon,” Cudjoe stated via press release yesterday.

TOKYO ROADBLOCK

TOKYO ROADBLOCK

The on-going coronavirus pandemic is continuing to affect sportsmen and women locally, including those hoping to compete at this year’s Tokyo Olympics Abliene Wildcats sprinter Jonathan Farinha, 24, is one such athlete.