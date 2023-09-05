Veterans omitted

Angus Eve

GOING FOR NEW LOOK: Angus Eve, T&T men's football team head coach.

 Dominic Roopa

KEVIN MOLINO has retired while several other veterans, most over age 30, were not included when Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football coach Angus Eve named his 23-man squad for two upcoming CONCACAF Nations League matches against Curacao (tomorrow) and El Salvador on Sunday.

The Soca Warriors come up against Curacao at the Hasely Crawford Stadium from six o’clock tomorrow evening before flying off for their away game to El Salvador.

The team trained at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium on Monday after which Eve short-listed his roster from a provisional 40-man squad.

Notably missing are veteran goalkeeper Marvin Phillip, brothers Alvin and Joevin Jones, along with Belgium-based defender Sheldon Bateau. Eve has included several players who have been active recently with local clubs Defence Force and AC Port of Spain in the CONCACAF Caribbean Club Championships.

Among them are goalkeepers Christopher Biggette and Jabari St Hillaire as well as the attacking pair of Reon Moore and Brent Sam. Recently on trial Nathaniel James, Kevin Goddard, Justin Garcia and Michael Poon Angeron have also received call-ups.

Ruled out through injury are AEK Athens forward Levi Garcia (quadricep tear), Real Gill (hamstring tear), Tyrone Charles (meniscus and femoral bone bruise), Nicklas Frenderup (femoral bone bruise), Ajani Fortune (hamstring injury) and Josiah Trimmingham (abductor tear).

Time right to rejig

Eve’s explanation was that with the 2026 World Cup campaign upcoming, the time had come to rejig his team.

“There comes a time when you have to make changes and we’ve been trying to bring in the younger players in spots,” explained Eve. “We’ve been bringing them through in different matches that we would have played, but it’s very difficult when every time we have a game it’s within a competition.”

Eve said that it has been difficult to refresh the team given that they have gone from competition to competition during his time in charge. His solution previously had been to use the players during the few friendly matches the team has had.

“All of the boys here have been a part of the group at some time or another,” noted Eve, while acknowledging that there might be some risk to making drastic overhaul.

“It is part of the process,” he said. “We are not discounting any players. All of the senior players were still in the squad. We have been giving these players the opportunity to play games and now we believe it’s the right time for them to be involved in two high-stakes games.

He continued: “Going forward, we think it will be good for them. We are in a rebuilding stage and when you are rebuilding you have these teething problems when you have to bring in the young players.”

Eve dismissed the notion that the changes were linked to influential 33-year-old Kevin Molino’s scathing criticism of Eve’s methods, while also announcing his retirement from international duty.

“Just as Dwight (Yorke) had to leave and Russell (Latapy) had to leave, and Clayton Morris had to leave, he left on his own terms and credit to him,” concluded Eve.

T&T SQUAD:

(GK) Denzil Smith, Jabari St Hillaire, Christopher Biggette; (D) Aubrey David, Ross Russell Jr, Jesse Williams, Kareem Moses, Justin Garcia, Shannon Gomez; (M) Andre Raymond, Andre Rampersad, Duane Muckette, Neveal Hackshaw , Michael Poon-Angeron, Kevon Goddard, Kristian Lee-Him, Daniel Phillips, Ryan Telfer, Kaile Auvray; (F) Nathaniel James, Reon Moore , Malcolm Shaw, Brent Sam

