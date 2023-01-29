VFFOTT focuses on community

Alvin Corneal

FLASHBACK: File photo, from 2017, shows former local football stalwarts Kelvin ”KB” Berassa, left, Alvin Corneal, the late Sedley Joseph and Gerry Browne at the Blackpool Sports Club’s 26th annual Cecil “Rajay” Jospeh memorial football match at the Aranjuez Savannah.

THE Veteran Footballers Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago (VFFOTT) is turning its attention to community football.

According to a VFFOTT release, the veterans body’s members decided unanimously at their in-person meeting Saturday to immediately focus their attention on, “facilitating all community football leagues to ensure the return of football in communities throughout Trinidad and Tobago at the earliest opportunity.”

VFFOTT president Selby Browne chaired the meeting and in attendance among others were former national footballers, Alvin Corneal, Ken Butcher, Keith Renaud and former national captain Selris Figaro.

Browne said the initiative has the capability to facilitate the rebuilding of community sport via the return of community competitions and leagues throughout the Republic.

VFFOTT is asking community league operators to forward contact details to the VFFOTT Secretariat by email at: vffott2008@gmail.com and/or to call: (868-790-6674.

VFFOTT PRO, retired FIFA referee, Lennox Sirjuesingh, expressed his delight that the meeting agreed to prioritise the immediate return of community leagues, while continuing the activity of honouring long-standing past contributors to football. At the Foundation’s awards ceremony in 2020, Major Ralph Brown, Eddie Hart and Sirjuesingh were honoured.

A former VFFOTT awardee, Edgar Vidale, past player, coach, and administrator, was nominated by VFFOTT for a national award which was subsequently bestowed on him.

On Saturday, the meeting also unanimously confirmed that the VFFOTT 2023 awards for outstanding contributions to football in Trinidad and Tobago will be presented to John Alleyne (posthumously), Earl Murray, Vernon Bain and Alvin Corneal.

The presentations to those stalwarts will take place in their communities; Alleyne’s in San Fernando, Bain’s and Murray’s in Tunapuna and Corneal’s in San Juan, on dates to be announced.

In 2022, VFFOTT presented awards in Point Fortin to past national footballers: Warren Archibald, Steve David, Leo Brewster, Anthony Douglas, and Mello Douglas.

The VFFOTT honour has also been awarded to the first Trinidad and Tobago footballer to play in a FIFA World Cup, Randy Samuel who represented Canada at the FIFA World Cup in Mexico, 1986.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pollard, Fletcher fifties fire MI Emirates to emphatic win

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard and past international teammate, Andre Fletcher, struck contrasting half-centuries to propel MI Emirates to a 157-run crushing of leaders Desert Vipers in the International League T20, yesterday.

Sent in at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Emirates cruised to an imposing 241-3 from their 20 overs with Pollard lashing a swift 19-ball unbeaten 50 and Fletcher carving out a controlled 50 (39 balls) at the top of the order.

SAY, SAY... SAYERS

SAY, SAY... SAYERS

ST LUCIAN runner Jason Sayers fought off cramps over the final five miles of the contest to claim the men’s title when the 41st edition of Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM) concluded yesterday.

Sayers crossed the line in two hours, 44 minutes and one second to lift the crown. Second was Christopher Mitchell while Guayna’s Kelvin Johnson — seeking back-to-back victories — secured third in 2:58.19.

India edge Kiwis to level T20 series

India edge Kiwis to level T20 series

India held its nerve with the balls running out to level its three-match T20 series against the Black Caps at 1-1 with a six-wicket victory yesterday.

New Zealand failed to reach triple figures, managing only 99-8 after winning the toss and opting to bat first in the second Twenty20 game. India scored 101-4 in 19.5 overs in reply.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner was his team’s top scorer with 19 not out from 23 deliveries. Medium quick Arshdeep Singh claimed 2-7 and legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal took 1-4, both from two overs, while Deepak Hooda and Kuldeep Yadav each returned 1-17 in four overs to help contain New Zealand.

Woods, Samaroo show form in Track Challenge

Tariq Woods showed early season form when the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation hosted the first event in its Track Challenge series Saturday, at the National Cycling Centre.

With performances in the Track Challenge counting towards selection for upcoming regional competitions, Woods began making his case with four wins. The Evolution Cycling Academy rider first won the three-kilometre individual pursuit in three minutes, 41 seconds from Sheldon Ramjit of Hummingbirds International (3:46.81) and Liam Trepte of Raiders Cycle and Multisport (3:56.81).

VFFOTT focuses on community

VFFOTT focuses on community

THE Veteran Footballers Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago (VFFOTT) is turning its attention to community football.

According to a VFFOTT release, the veterans body’s members decided unanimously at their in-person meeting Saturday to immediately focus their attention on, “facilitating all community football leagues to ensure the return of football in communities throughout Trinidad and Tobago at the earliest opportunity.”

Cooper’s on fire

Cooper’s on fire

JOELISA COOPER kept Fire burning bright in the Premiership Division when the COURTS All Sectors Netball League continued in Tacarigua on Saturday.

Cooper, a dominant force, so far this season, for defending champions Fire, made 58 of her 65 attempts at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, as the firewomen heated up Police 69-27 for their third straight win.