Victoria Utd Sports seal one-year sponsorship deal

Top-tier local cricket club Victoria United Sports Club of Barrackpore has inked a one-year sponsorship deal with Profilbau Trading Limited for the ongoing domestic cricket season which bowled off last week.
Profilbau Trading Limited is the leading distributor of high-quality ceiling and framing materials, recently announced the new sponsorship deal that is expected to help further the sporting prowess within the community of Barrackpore, which is known for producing world class cricketers.
The Barrackpore-based club will now be known as Profilbau Victoria United Sports Club and the sponsorship deal was signed for one year with the option of renewal for a further two years. One of the world class cricketers coming out of the Barrackpore area, former West Indies Test player Daren Ganga, endorsed the deal as president of Victoria United, saying: “This is great news.”
“We could really use some support and Profilbau has led the way for one of its own within the community of Barrackpore. The Club is home grown and has already produced world known cricketers. Rajindra Dhanraj is a former Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies leg-spinner that leads a list of distinguished cricketers who have emanated from the fifty-three (53) year old community Club nestled in Barrackpore,” Ganga explained.
Dhanraj, who is the club’s vice president and its technical director said: “It’s an honour for us to have a world class brand from our own community of Barrackpore backing cricketing talents.”
Meanwhile, Profilbau managing director Eric Mohammed said he was pleased to be involved in the evolution of the Barrackpore community through the community-based cricket club.
“Barrackpore has evolved from being the top supplier of sugar-cane in the 40’s to the home of a massive manufacturing firm that produces the finest quality of construction material that is being exported on the regional market,” said Mohammed.
“We take pride in backing one of the most renowned domestic teams that consists of talented young men from the southland,” he added.
Last week, Victoria United opened their Sunday League 50-over campaign with loss to PowerGen Penal Sports.
Victoria will be in action today in the second round of the competition, squaring off against Queen’s Park Cricket Club I at the Oval in St Clair. The Barrackpore club will face Alescon Comets at Pierre Road tomorrow.