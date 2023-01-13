Victories for MIC and USC in Courts ASNL

MIC and the University of Southern Caribbean (USC) both posted victories in the latest round of matches in the Courts All Sectors Netball League (ASNL) Thursday night at the Eastern Regional Sports Complex, in Tacarigua.

In the Alternative Division, goal-shoot Tiffany Gonzales was nearly unstoppable, netting 28 of 32 shots to lead the MIC to a 31-9 triumph over TT Post.

MIC jumped out to an explosive lead, finishing the first quarter at 12-3. Both teams struggled to find the net in the second quarter, with the scores at half-time standing at 16-4. MIC re-found the scoring touch in the third, to lead 24-7 before finishing 31-9.

For TT Post, goal-shoot Richelle D’Arceuil top-scored with four.

Meanwhile, goal-shoot Gellama Grant provided the impetus for the USC’s 21-18 win over UWI, with 17 goals, while goal-attack Michelle Williams contributed with four. Goal-attack Ashaki Clarke was the main scorer for UWI with 12 while goal-shoot Natalia Creese sank six goals.

And in the Retro Division, Police got past Marvellites 23-19 in the final game of the day. Goal-shoot Patrice Goring had 85 per cent shooting to tally 17 goals while her teammate, goal-attack Beverly Hernandez tallied five goals. Marvellites’ goal-shoot Denise Rose notched 17 of 24 to keep her team in the contest.

