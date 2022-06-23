Victory focus

Top local swimmer Dylan Carter failed to advance to today’s 50-metre freestyle final at the 19th FINA Long Course World Championships taking place in Budapest, Hungary.

Yesterday, Carter, 26, won heat six in 22.19 seconds, touching the wall in a dead-heat with Korea’s Yuchan Ji. The two were eventually separated via a swim-off, which Carter won in a personal best 21.91 seconds for a long-course event, while 19-year-old Ji clocked 22.03.