The Trinbago Knight Riders are back in playoff contention in the Hero Caribbean Premier League. And both captain Kieron Pollard and key bowler Akeal Hosein have hailed the influence of the home support.
A crowd dressed largely in TKR red, packed the Queen’s Park Oval Wednesday night and saw the Knight Riders bounce back from their comprehensive eight-wicket defeat to the table-topping Barbados Royals on Tuesday, with a 26-run win over the Guyana Amazon Warriors.
The victory pushed TKR up from last spot to fourth, and speaking following the match, Pollard said the crowd, “deserved a victory tonight.”
He explained: “They supported us in the first game (against the Royals) and then they came out tonight in their numbers to support us, so we just want to tell them thank you very much. They were the 12th man for us and that support goes a long way.”
Hosein shared his skipper’s thoughts about the impact of the home support.
“We’re very thankful for the fans that came out and been our 12th man and gave us that energy. Getting a win and a win like this always does wonders for a team, so I hope we could take this energy into Brian Lara (Cricket Academy) as well,” he said.
Left-arm spinner Hosein returned from injury to play his part in the win with three wickets for 36 runs, as the Amazon Warriors were dismissed for 124 as they unsuccessfully chased TKR’s total of 150 for eight.
“Watching my team lose game after game….It was painful to be on the bench and I’m very thankful that I could come out today and give that sort of effort to get my team over the line,” Hosein told the media.
Before Tuesday, Hosein hadn’t played since being Man-of-the-Match in TKR’s only other victory so far this season, against the St Lucia Kings.
However, he said he still is not fully fit.
“Not a hundred per cent but having said that, the medical team has been working extremely hard to get me up to standard, so I’m thankful for the work that they’re doing and I’m going take it in stride and hopefully I could get back to 100 per cent pretty soon,” he said.
Pollard was also mindful of the impact Hosein had along with the other spinner used Wednesday, Man-of-the-Match Sunil Narine (4-0-9-2).
“Akeal coming back into the XI, going in the first over, getting hit for three sixes (by Heinrich Klaasen) and showing that mettle, and of course Sunil Narine, the way that he bowled, it’s a joy for any captain to have someone like him,” the skipper said.
In addition to his wickets, Narine also contributed 26 off 20 balls to help TKR get their highest total of the season. Narine’s work came after Colin Munro had top-scored with 42 and laid a foundation with wicketkeeper Tim Seifert in a stand of 51 for the third wicket.
Pollard praised the “intent” Munro showed and also the general application of his players as they work towards building a winning streak.
“Things haven’t gone the way that we would have liked but one thing I can say though, the guys come in day in, day out; put in the practice…and finally we got that win at home and hopefully we can go back, look at where we can still do better and go the next couple games down in Brian Lara.”
TKR next play tomorrow against the Jamaica Tallwahs before finishing the Trinidad and Tobago leg of the series against the Kings on Sunday, both games being at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
And while Pollard will expect further improvement from his side, he will be hoping for more of the same from TKR’s “12th man” in South.
