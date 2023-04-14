The MTB King’s Mountain Bike Club will host the Victory Heights Challenge 2023 series, today and tomorrow, at St. Michael Agro Forestry Reserve, St. Michael Road, Tacarigua.

Today’s endurance race will see riders compete against each other and the clock on a four-kilometre rugged and technical downhill course. Starting time is 7.30 a.m.

Tomorrow’s action starts with a cross-country mountain bike race, and will see riders compete on a 12.16km Olympic-style course with steep climbs and fast and technical descents that will test both endurance and skills. Starting time is 7.30am. A 5K trail run will follow at 9am.

PHILLIP EYEING INDIA

Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Anderson Phillip will be using the upcoming three-team Headley Weekes red-ball series to bolster his chances of regaining his place in the West Indies side for the upcoming home series against India in July and August.

Warriors seek 5th title in 9 years

For the Golden State Warriors, it’s a drive for five, as in five championships in nine years. It’s a similar thought for LeBron James, as the NBA’s all-time points leader is set to resume his quest for a fifth ring.

And for a bunch of other teams, just one ring would satisfy.

G14 league kicks off

The G14 League (Girls Under-14), hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association, will commence today at the UWI SPEC Field, St Augustine from 10:00 am.

All teams in Trinidad will play at UWI, while the Tobago Group will begin tomorrow.

Second ITF silver for Dookie

JORDANE DOOKIE had to settle for a silver medal in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament, yesterday, in Dominican Republic.

The Trinidad and Tobago player and Mexican Fernanda Sandoval were beaten 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the 18 & under doubles event by Nina Costalas and Trinetya Vijayakumar of the United States.