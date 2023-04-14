The MTB King’s Mountain Bike Club will host the Victory Heights Challenge 2023 series, today and tomorrow, at St. Michael Agro Forestry Reserve, St. Michael Road, Tacarigua.
Today’s endurance race will see riders compete against each other and the clock on a four-kilometre rugged and technical downhill course. Starting time is 7.30 a.m.
Tomorrow’s action starts with a cross-country mountain bike race, and will see riders compete on a 12.16km Olympic-style course with steep climbs and fast and technical descents that will test both endurance and skills. Starting time is 7.30am. A 5K trail run will follow at 9am.