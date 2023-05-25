‘Village Olympics’ commences June 3

NELSON MANDELA PARK, Port of Spain is the first of seven stops for the Village Olympics and Community Sport Festival.
The Festival is being used to engage persons, especially youth, in healthy activities within their community and will be held in Port of Spain (June 3), St Patrick’s East/West (June 10), Victoria East/West (June 24), Caroni North/South (July 1), St George East/St Andrews/St David (July 8), Mayaro (July 22) with the grand finale in St George West on August 20.
At each stop, there will be a 7-a-Side football tournament, athletics, windball cricket, netball, a dance past and many novelty games. Persons wanting to register team can do so via the link: https://shorturl.at/pFIPW