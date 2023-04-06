Tenique Vincent warmed up for the 2023 Carifta Games with triple gold at the Falcon Games, held at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, last weekend.
Vincent was golden in the Women’s 100 metres hurdles in 15.56 seconds, the Women’s high jump with a 1.65 metres clearance, and the Girls Under-17 long jump with a 5.21m leap.
Vincent and her Concorde clubmate, Gianna Paul will be the first Trinidad and Tobago athletes on show at Carifta 2023, which gets underway in Nassau, Bahamas tomorrow. Vincent and Paul will be on show in the Girls Open heptathlon. Vincent is also expected to compete in the Girls Under-17 high jump on the opening morning.
Paul also closed off her Carifta preparations with gold, topping the Women’s long jump field with a 5.44m leap.
At the 2022 Carifta Games in Kingston, Jamaica, Vincent secured Girls Under-17 high jump silver, while Paul bagged Girls Open heptathlon bronze.
Like Vincent, Natalia Eastman will go into her 2023 Carifta campaign with three Falcon Games titles to her name. Eastman emerged as Girls Under-17 400m champion with a one minute, 00.49 seconds run. The Rss Phoenix athlete also won the Under-17 800m in 2:23.89 and the Under-18 javelin with a 22.80m effort. Eastman is expected to line up in the 800 in Nassau.
There were Falcon Games doubles for Carifta athletes Rasheeda Cave, of Rss Phoenix, and Jaydon Nedd.
Cave claimed the Women’s 400m title in 58.58 seconds and the 800m crown in 2:33.15. Nedd threw 13 metres flat to win the Boys Under-18 shot put and 33.48m for victory in the discus.
Mercury throwers Lalenii Grant and Jeron James sharpened up for Carifta with discus wins. Grant dominated the women’s competition with a big 45.41m effort, while James threw 44.93m for top spot in the Boys Under-20 category.
Cyril Sumner fine-tuned for the Carifta meet with Boys Under-20 400m gold in 48.33 seconds. His Memphis Pioneers teammate, Keone John did the same in the Boys Under-20 110m hurdles, claiming the title in 14.75.
Kewes Gomes was also in winners’ row ahead of Carifta ’23, the IG Fastlane athlete stopping the clock at 15.55 seconds in the Girls Under-18 100m hurdles. Imanni Matthew signalled a Carifta warning with a 7.04m leap, the impressive effort earning the Kaizen Panthers athlete the Bopys Under-17 long jump title.
A T&T Girls Under-20 4x100m combination — Reneisha Andrews, Janae De Gannes, Ayode Simmons and Paul — got in useful baton practice ahead of their Carifta medal bid, the quartet clocking 46.22 seconds to win the Women’s sprint relay.
Mauricia Prieto captured the women’s sprint double. The Simplex athlete got to the line in 11.47 seconds for a huge margin of victory in the 100m final. Sri Lanka’s Amasha De Silva finished second in 11.84. Prieto was also dominant in the 200m, winning the half-lap final in 23.56.
There was a sprint double too for Raheem McCalman. The Stallions sprinter won the Men’s 100m in 10.75 seconds and the 200 in 21.36. Phoenix Athletics runner Reginald Mouton was golden in the Men’s 400m and 800m events, clocking 49.18 seconds and 1:54.88.
Kyle Singuineau was the class of the men’s long jump field, grabbing gold with a wind-aided 7.11m leap. The Abilene Wildcats athlete also had a wind-legal 6.78m jump.
Hezekiel Romeo, Umar Sandy and Anthony Diaz were among the standout throwers at the Falcon Games. Romeo threw 16.98m for the easiest of victories in the Men’s shot put. Sandy landed the implement 49.36m to claim men’s discus gold for UTT Patriots. And Diaz, of Point Fortin New Jets, won the Men’s javelin with a 61.03m throw.