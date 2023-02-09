Volcanoes on top, Scorpions fight back

A career-best spell from Barbadian all-rounder Justin Greaves put the Windward Islands Volcanoes in charge against the Guyana Harpy Eagles on the second day their West Indies Championship match yesterday.

The Volcanoes were 48 for two in their second innings for an overall lead of 173, after a destructive spell from Greaves sent leaders Harpy Eagles crashing to 169 all out, replying to the home team’s first innings total of 294 at the Grenada National Stadium.

Greaves, 28, gave a strong hint that he may have returned to his best bowling form after an injury prevented him from bowling signficantly in recent times when he snared a miserly five for 24 from 18 overs.

Former West Indies Under-19 all-rounder Ryan John followed up a defiant half-century in the Volcanoes’ first innings with two for 52 from 14 overs to support the demolition of the Harpy Eagles batting.

Greaves struck in his first over when he bowled first round century-making opener Matthew Nandu for two and trapped long-standing Harpy Eagles captain Leon Johnson lbw for five in his fourth over.

The visitors were 28 for four, but Anthony Bramble made 21 and Kemol Savory got 20, and stemmed the fall of wickets before Greaves removed them in the span of four balls.

Veerasammy Permaul, batting at eight, came to the crease and led another period of resistance for the Harpy Eagles to hit the top score of 53 and share 61 for the seventh wicket with Kevin Sinclair.

John got Sinclair caught behind for 23 and the last three Harpy Eagles wickets fell for 39 with John, Greaves, and off-spinner Kenneth Dember each taking a wicket, and Volcanoes collected the full three bowling bonus points.

The new-ball pair of Ronsford Beaton and Nial Smith hit back for the Harpy Eagles removing opener Jerlani Robinson for three, and first innings century-maker Alick Athanaze for 11 to set up an intriguing third day.

Earlier, Permaul took the last two Volcanoes first innings wickets in the span of five balls to end with four for 70 from 22.5 overs, after the hosts resumed from their overnight total of 292 for eight and added only two runs.

Scorpions rebound

At Coolidge, Antigua, the Jamaica Scorpions were six without loss in their second innings, trailing by 69, after left-arm spinner Patrick Harty defied half-centuries from Shayne Moseley and Shane Dowrich that sent the Barbados Pride tumbling to 216 all out, replying to his side’s first innings total of 140.

Harty ended with four for 23 from 12.5 overs to lead the Scorpions bowling and keep his side in the contest on a day that started late due to adverse weather.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Red Force bat on

Skipper Darren Bravo turned his overnight 74 into an even 100, while Yannic Cariah, Imran Khan and Terrance Hinds all chipped in with half-centuries to lead the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to a strong position on the second day of their second round West Indies Championship against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, yesterday.

Coley encouraged for 2nd Test

Interim West Indies coach Andre Coley said the West Indies made a promising start to their two-Test series Zimbabwe that concluded in a draw Wednesday.

“It is a good, encouraging start to the series. Unfortunately we weren’t able to complete a win but it was good to be up close and personal with the players as we went through the process over the five days and watch the change in momentum from the start to the end of the game,” Coley told CWI media, “So it was a really good experience being around the dressing room and just approaching the Test match.”

Volcanoes on top, Scorpions fight back

A career-best spell from Barbadian all-rounder Justin Greaves put the Windward Islands Volcanoes in charge against the Guyana Harpy Eagles on the second day their West Indies Championship match yesterday.

The Volcanoes were 48 for two in their second innings for an overall lead of 173, after a destructive spell from Greaves sent leaders Harpy Eagles crashing to 169 all out, replying to the home team’s first innings total of 294 at the Grenada National Stadium.

Greaves, 28, gave a strong hint that he may have returned to his best bowling form after an injury prevented him from bowling signficantly in recent times when he snared a miserly five for 24 from 18 overs.

Blackman, Belfon attain Carifta A marks

AGE-GROUP standouts Nikoli Blackman and Darren Belfon both achieved A standards for the April 8-11 Carifta Swimming Championships on the opening night of the Aquatics Sports Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ASATT) National Long Course (50m) Age-Group Swimming Championships (NLCAGSC) Wednesday.

Elcock bags bronze in Poland

Elcock bags bronze in Poland

Jerod Elcock bagged men’s 60 metres bronze at the Orlen Cup in Lodz, Poland, last Saturday. The Trinidad and Tobago sprinter got home in 6.63 seconds.

Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs topped the field, the Italian athlete stopping the clock at 6.57. Poland’s Dominik Kopec seized silver in 6.60.

Elcock was back on the track on Wednesday, at the Meeting Elite En Salle in Mondeville, France. He clocked 6.71 seconds to finish third in the second of three qualifying heats, and did not progress to the final.

Blake pulls out ranking tourney

NEKEISHA BLAKE has withdrawn from the Trinidad and Tobago Badminton Association’s (TTBA) Senior Ranking Tournament at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The six-time national champion was scheduled to begin her campaign against Kevi-Ann Quamina on Wednesday night, but did not show up at the venue and officials of her club FMT confirmed that she was forced to pull out at the last minute.

Blake has been busy with the schools tournament during the day and the Express was unable to reach her for a comment yesterday.