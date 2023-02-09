Volcanoes on top, Scorpions fight back

A career-best spell from Barbadian all-rounder Justin Greaves put the Windward Islands Volcanoes in charge against the Guyana Harpy Eagles on the second day their West Indies Championship match yesterday.
The Volcanoes were 48 for two in their second innings for an overall lead of 173, after a destructive spell from Greaves sent leaders Harpy Eagles crashing to 169 all out, replying to the home team’s first innings total of 294 at the Grenada National Stadium.
Greaves, 28, gave a strong hint that he may have returned to his best bowling form after an injury prevented him from bowling signficantly in recent times when he snared a miserly five for 24 from 18 overs.
Former West Indies Under-19 all-rounder Ryan John followed up a defiant half-century in the Volcanoes’ first innings with two for 52 from 14 overs to support the demolition of the Harpy Eagles batting.
Greaves struck in his first over when he bowled first round century-making opener Matthew Nandu for two and trapped long-standing Harpy Eagles captain Leon Johnson lbw for five in his fourth over.
The visitors were 28 for four, but Anthony Bramble made 21 and Kemol Savory got 20, and stemmed the fall of wickets before Greaves removed them in the span of four balls.
Veerasammy Permaul, batting at eight, came to the crease and led another period of resistance for the Harpy Eagles to hit the top score of 53 and share 61 for the seventh wicket with Kevin Sinclair.
John got Sinclair caught behind for 23 and the last three Harpy Eagles wickets fell for 39 with John, Greaves, and off-spinner Kenneth Dember each taking a wicket, and Volcanoes collected the full three bowling bonus points.
The new-ball pair of Ronsford Beaton and Nial Smith hit back for the Harpy Eagles removing opener Jerlani Robinson for three, and first innings century-maker Alick Athanaze for 11 to set up an intriguing third day.
Earlier, Permaul took the last two Volcanoes first innings wickets in the span of five balls to end with four for 70 from 22.5 overs, after the hosts resumed from their overnight total of 292 for eight and added only two runs.
Scorpions rebound
At Coolidge, Antigua, the Jamaica Scorpions were six without loss in their second innings, trailing by 69, after left-arm spinner Patrick Harty defied half-centuries from Shayne Moseley and Shane Dowrich that sent the Barbados Pride tumbling to 216 all out, replying to his side’s first innings total of 140.
Harty ended with four for 23 from 12.5 overs to lead the Scorpions bowling and keep his side in the contest on a day that started late due to adverse weather.