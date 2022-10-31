Volcanoes rumble

It was a day for batters to “make hay” in the sunshine at the Queen’s Park Oval.
Alick Athanze did just that. And his first senior regional century in any format went a long way to earning the Windward Islands Volcanoes a 28-run victory in the opening Group A match of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup, yesterday.
Athanaze’s career-best 133 was the foundation upon which the Volcanoes amassed 296 for four in their 50 overs after being asked to bat first.
And faced with a challenging target, the Harpy Eagles batters failed to handle the scoreboard pressure. They were dismissed for 268 with 20 balls left.
The Eagles lacked the stabilising force that Athanaze was for the Volcanoes yesterday. The former West Indies Under-19 player from Dominica was not as flamboyant or aggressive as his senior opening partner Johnson Charles (64, 63 balls, two fours, five sixes) with whom he added 119 off 131 balls. But he was just as effective, and skilful enough to collect two fours and a six with reverse sweeps off the spinners.
More importantly, left-hander Athanaze made his start count, pushing well past the 100 mark and batting up go the 43rd over. But Charles blew his chance at an easy century when the second of two chances he offered in one Gudakesh Motie over, was accepted by Kevin Sinclair at long-on.
Athanaze, however, added a further 127 off 120 balls with his captain Kavem Hodge (42, 57 balls).
Neither can muscle the ball around in the manner of Charles. But they batted solidly through the middle overs, making liberal use of singles and had begun to accelerate at 246 for one when Athanaze -- put down off a difficult chance on 87 by Shimron Hetmyer at long-on -- picked out the same man at deep midwicket as he tried to send a Motie delivery over the boundary.
The century effort was excellent but the timing of Athanaze’s dismissal would have been the one regret for him and his skipper Hodge, whose departure in the next over to Veerasammy Permaul (250 for three) slowed the charge to get 300.
However, a brisk fifth wicket stand of 39 off the last 27 deliveries between the busy Shadrack Descarte (21 off 15) and Sunil Ambris (16 off 16) got the Volcanoes to within four of the landmark.
The loss of Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Anthony Bramble and Hetmyer inside the first 15 overs significantly dented any hopes the Harpy Eagles had of soaring to the 297-run target, though.
New West Indies Test recruit Chanderpaul looked up for the challenge; positive intent clear in every stroke. But a piece of brilliance at short third man from Ryan John cut him short at 48 (47 balls, six fours), as John clutched a two-handed effort going full stretch to his left as the left-hander slashed at seamer Descarte.
Earlier, Bramble paid the lbw price for playing across a full John delivery. World Cup absentee Hetmyer (12, 16 balls) was also guilty of negligence when he clipped off-spinner Kenneth Dember to short midwicket. At 80 for three, the Harpy Eagles had lost impetus and the further dismissals of skipper Leon Johnson (22), Tevin Imlach (36) and Sherfaine Rutherford (28) made victory unlikely at 181 for six with just over 15 overs remaining.
The Volcanoes bowlers led by Descarte (three for 41), were tidy for the most part and forced the Eagles batters to manufacture shots in order to keep pace with the required run rate.
But the last pair of Motie (31 off 27) and Permaul (28 off 20) kept chipping away at the target. They put on 40 together and got their side to within 20 before seamer Justin Greaves beat Permaul with a full delivery that smacked the stumps.
Shouts of triumph came from the fielders. Just before, Athanaze failed to hold on to a diving attempt off the same batter at deep cover. He need not have worried though. Greaves made sure his good morning’s work was not in vain.
Summarised scores:
Windward Islands Volcanoes 296-4, 50 overs (Alick Athanaze 133, Johnson Charles 64, Kavem Hodge 42; Clinton Pestano 3/45, Gudakesh Motie 2/57)
vs Guyana Harpy Eagles 268, 46.4 overs (Tagenarine Chanderpaul 48, Tevin Imlach 36, Kevin Sinclair 33, Gudakesh Motie 31 n.o.; Shadrack Descarte 3/41, Kenneth Dember 2/46, Ryan John 2/54)
—Volcanoes won by 28 runs