VOLUNTEERS WANTED

The Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) are fast approaching and the call for more volunteers is being sounded.
The seventh edition of the Games will take place in Trinidad and Tobago from August 4-11. And yesterday, at a Commonwealth Day event hosted by the British High Commission, both Trinidad and Tobago Commonwealth Games Association (TTCGA) president Diane Henderson and Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe gave positive updates on preparations.
While describing the response for volunteers so far as “very, very good,” with 300 people already signed up, Henderson said much more help was required. “We need about 2,000 volunteers, so we are looking forward to everyone coming forward,” Henderson told the Express yesterday.
She explained how interested persons could sign up.
“On the Trinbago 2023 website, there is a link. We’ve shared the link with all our social media handles. You can go on and complete the registration form. Every single person who wants to volunteer...all they need to tell us is where their interest is in volunteering.”
Henderson said volunteers were needed in a number of areas including meet and greet, accommodation, directing people at venues, information desk, catering and security. “Bring your skill to the table and we will make sure and use it,” the TTCGA president assured.
On the state of readiness for the seven events that will be spread between the two islands, Henderson said: “I think that we are progressing well. With just under five months to go and we’ve just covered 145 days, we are positive because we have all our technical work, the sport programme which is the most difficult area, ensuring that all the requirements for carrying out the sports is done.”
Minister of Sport Cudjoe added: “I think we are on course. We’ve had our visits from the Commonwealth Games Federation and they have to keep us in check to make sure we are doing what they expect of us.
“Just last week we had the technical persons for the triathlon and for rugby make their way to Tobago and we also had the technical persons for the other sporting disciplines come into Trinidad...We visited the different locations in Trinidad, all of them, and in Tobago.
“Also, we went to Buccoo beach to look at the course that we intend to use for the triathlon, then we went to Shaw Park facilities.”
The minister added: “There is some work that the Tobago House of Assembly has to do at Shaw Park...but we’ve committed to having the different locations ready by June where we will have another assessment to ensure that we are in keeping with the requests and the requirements of the Commonwealth Games Federation.”
Asked about the progress with renovations at the Hasely Crawford Stadium which will host the track and field events, Cudjoe said: “The construction is happening right now as we speak. UDeCOTT is managing the project and UDeCOTT is committed to having the facilities ready by June, so we are working with UDeCOTT, UDeCOTT is working with us. So far they haven’t told us anything of a change of date, so we trust that all is going well.”
Also yesterday at the Rootsyardd Dub And Nightmarket on the compound of the Trinidad Theatre Workshop in St Clair, the Games mascot, “Cocoyea” was also revealed, designed by eight-year-old Djibril Annisette of the British Academy school.