Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath got a resounding vote of confidence from the local cricketing fraternity at the Board’s executive elections yesterday, defeating challenger Surujdath Mahabir 34-15 to retain his post for a fifth consecutive term.
Bassarath took over the presidency in 2009 when he defeated Deryck Murray, and based on the new TTCB constitution which was adopted on October 2, he will now serve a four-year term as president.
The length of a term was changed from three years to four years, while a two-term limit was also introduced.
Mahabir, who was the outgoing general secretary, felt there was a need for a change in leadership of the TTCB. However the membership of the board was not convinced, returning Bassarath to office along with most of his slate of candidates.
Arjoon Ramlal was returned to the post of first-vice president with 23 votes, fending off the challenge of Shareda Mohammed, who got seven votes, and Dinanath Ramnarine, who got 19, while Kerwin John was unopposed for the post of second vice-president and Parasram Singh defeated outgoing treasurer Sukesh Maniam 29-19 for the third vice-president’s position.
Mohammed and Maniam were also part of Mahabir’s team, while former West Indies Players Association president Ramnarine was an independent candidate.
While the 49-member electorate voted in favour of Bassarath’s slate for the top leadership positions, independent candidate Kiswah Chaitoo was elected as the new treasurer of the board and Altaf Baksh as the new general secretary.
Chaitoo defeated Richard Ramkissoon 28-20 while Baksh, who was part of Mahabir’s team, defeated Henry Chase 25 to 24.
Although disappointed with the outcome, Mahabir accepted the results, stating: “It’s a democratic process and the electorate has chosen.
“Congratulations to the winners, especially Mr Baksh and Mr Chaitoo. I wish the new executive all the best,” he added.
Mahabir said he was surprised by the result, noting that it did not reflect the feedback he was getting from the voters.
Meanwhile, Bassarath wasn’t surprised by the outcome and said he was looking forward to working with the two new members of the executive.
“This victory is not surprising to us,” he said yesterday.
“The cricket board has been doing some great work in the recent past but because of the pandemic, cricket could not have taken place. But we had plans and programmes in place for a bumper season in 2021. However, we are looking forward to the end of the restrictions and we are hoping that will be done very soon so that we can get the youngsters back out to the park,” he added.
“I want to congratulate all of the winners who would have won their positions. The majority of the positions would have been won by people on my slate but the other two persons who would have won, I want to welcome them into the new executive and I know they possess a lot of experience and knowledge and they are very passionate about the game and I look forward to working with them on the executive of the board,” Bassarath concluded.
In addition to the six executive officers’ posts, five executive members’ positions were also up for grabs.
Seven persons contested the five executive members’ posts with Joseph Sam Phillip (43), Stephen Ramkissoon (39), Kelvin Mohammed (31), Anderson Ramdath (29) and Ann Browne-John (29) emerging victorious.
Independent candidates Winston Sobers and Sharaz Mohammed received 26 and 17 votes respectively.