W Connection live on

The recent passing of one of their founders, David John-Williams will not result in the folding up of W Connection football club.
“I was CEO (Chief Executive Officer) of the club before David passed. My role remains the same,” stated his daughter Rennee John-Williams, who assured that the club is still in existence.
Former president of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (2015-2019), David John-Williams passed away in June. The W Connection co-founder was also a successful businessman, who spent 40 years in the construction industry and invested heavily in his club.
Having taken over from her father, the new W Connection boss also announced the club’s intention to be part of the Elite League proposed by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA).
“We put in our application just as all other clubs did, “John-Williams announced. “It is still now a waiting game, as with everyone else, to see how we move forward.”
She further explained: “We are waiting to see the way forward to determine how we will proceed as an organisation, just as all the other ten clubs in the Pro League.”
With possible adjustments, John-Williams also noted that W Connection’s well touted youth programme will continue. Through its youth system, W Connection had been able to recruit many future Trinidad and Tobago national players, among them the late Shahdon Winchester and Clyde Leon; Joevin Jones, Triston Hodge and Shannon Gomez.
“We participated in the Tiger Tanks (Under-20 football) competition which ended in June,” John-Williams said. “We run the youth teams typically when there is competition. There is not any competition taking place right now.”
Co-founded in 1999, 23-years ago, by her father David John-Williams, W Connection have gone on to become the most decorated local football club in the past two decades. Coached mainly by Stuart Charles-Fevrier, the outstanding former St Lucia defender, W Connection won five Pro League titles and four FA Trophy titles.
They also won the First Citizens Cup six times and were twice runners-up. Connection have also captured six Pro Bowls, two Toyota Classics, two Lucozade Sport Goal Shields and three Digicel Charity Shields. They are also three-time Caribbean Champions and participated in the CONCACAF Champions League on five occasions.
At their peak, W Connection were able to compete well against the best teams in Mexico’s Liga MX competition, Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States and the Costa Rican League. They drew 3-3 with Mexico’s Toluca during the 2003 CONCACAF Champions Cup before losing the close tie 6-5 on aggregate.
W Connection also beat Mexican giants Pumas of Guadalajara when reaching the quarter-finals of the 2007 CONCACAF club competition and also drew 1-1 with them in 2012–13. They have also had draws with American clubs New York Red Bulls (2-2) in 2009, Houston Dynamo (0-0) in 2013–14 and beat Costa Rican champions Saprissa 2-1 in 2015–16.