WADA forum in J’ca to advance plans for programmes in region

Ministers of Sports from 19 Caribbean countries are scheduled to attend a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) forum later this month.

Minister of Sports Olivia Grange said the January 26 and 27 event, which will also be attended by WADA president Witold Banka, will help to “advance the development of a plan of action for anti-doping programmes across the Caribbean, with the aim of keeping sports clean”.

She said it will be the second forum specifically for Sports Ministers in the Caribbean, and is a follow-up to an online forum held in October.

“At that online forum, Jamaica—because of our leadership position in anti-doping in the region—offered technical guidance to other countries and WADA also agreed to support capacity building and cooperation among nations,” Grange noted.

She said this forum will build on the discussions in October and will also see some delegates touring JADCO facilities as part of a study tour.

BITTERSWEET ‘22 FOR AKEAL

West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein has described 2022 as a bittersweet year, with his personal success not translating into positive results for the regional team.

The 29-year-old Hosein played 19 T20 Internationals last year, bagging 18 wickets. He also played 20 One-Day Internationals, taking 30 wickets and is currently ranked 13th on the ICC T20I bowling rankings and 21st on the ODI rankings.

Meanwhile, the Windies played 21 ODIs of which they won five. The regional side also played 24 T20Is, winning just eight.

Central Zone conducts U-16 screening sessions

The Central Zone will start preparations for the 2023 Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board season with Under-16 screening sessions tomorrow and Thursday at Agostini Settlement Recreational Ground, in Chase Village.

The sessions start at 3.30 p.m. on both days and players attending the sessions must not turn 16 before September 1, 2023. Interested persons can get further information by contacting Fareed Khan at 794-5700.

New Year’s Day whipping for Yorke’s McArthur FC

COACH DWIGHT YORKE had an inauspicious start to 2023, with his Australian club McArthur FC suffering a 4-0 drubbing to Western Sydney in the Isuzu UTE A-League, yesterday.

Playing away, McArthur conceded two early first-half goals and another two twice late in the second-half.

Inaugural FFL tips off in two weeks

The Fiesta Female League (FFL) will be a first-of-its-kind league held in Trinidad and Tobago and will see six franchise teams competing.

The new FFL league will run from January 15 through March 26 and will see games taking place across Trinidad and Tobago on Sundays, using a round-robin format.

All hail O Rei (The King)

FOR a certain generation or three, Pele will always be the greatest. Officially, the player of the century and the only three-time World Cup winner. Unofficially, the man whose amazing displays helped to redefine football as the beautiful game. There will never be another.