WADA forum in J’ca to advance plans for programmes in region

Ministers of Sports from 19 Caribbean countries are scheduled to attend a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) forum later this month.
Minister of Sports Olivia Grange said the January 26 and 27 event, which will also be attended by WADA president Witold Banka, will help to “advance the development of a plan of action for anti-doping programmes across the Caribbean, with the aim of keeping sports clean”.
She said it will be the second forum specifically for Sports Ministers in the Caribbean, and is a follow-up to an online forum held in October.
“At that online forum, Jamaica—because of our leadership position in anti-doping in the region—offered technical guidance to other countries and WADA also agreed to support capacity building and cooperation among nations,” Grange noted.
She said this forum will build on the discussions in October and will also see some delegates touring JADCO facilities as part of a study tour.