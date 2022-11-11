AS much in the dark as most present during Tuesday’s announcement of the return of elite football in Trinidad and Tobago, representatives of the two major leagues are hopeful, but taking a wait and see approach.
Along with representatives from FIFA and CONCACAF and the Sport Ministry through its SportTT financial arm, normalisation committee (NC) chairman Robert Hadad announced the restart of organised football in early 2023 with a transitional league, to be followed by a main, nine-month long competition to be run from September 2023 to May 2024.
The Elite League is expected to comprise clubs mainly drawn from the traditional first-tier Trinidad and Tobago Professional League (TT Pro League) and the semi-professional second-tier Trinidad and Tobago Super League (TT Super League).
The announcement of the recommencement of local football came as good news to Anton Corneal, the TTFA’s technical director. “We have not played organised, competitive football for a while. It’s much overdue. The only way we can compete on the international level, is to have a local league that is local and competitive. So, it (has) always been very difficult for our national team to compete with players that are not playing,” stated Corneal. “It’s impossible to get any type of results if you don’t have a local league and players are not competing every weekend.”
Both Brent Sancho, acting chairman of the TT Pro League, and TT Super League president Lee Davis, disclosed that there was little they could divulge, given how little they knew. For both, it was difficult not to temper their enthusiasm, given that the idea of a joint-league was proposed approaching four years ago under the now-disbanded T-League Football Commission, chaired by businessman Lindsay Gillette.
It has been over a year since the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee revamped the idea and promised to soon get back to clubs to formulate an “Elite League”. However, both Davis and Sancho are hopeful of things finally happening in 2023.
For former FIFA referee Davis, Government’s commitment to funding football was most important. “At least, the government has shown their commitment,” stated Davis. “It’s a start. Looking forward to
working on the mechanics and the nitty-gritty of the whole thing.”
Frustrated by the lack of progress and long wait in 2022, the Super League had threatened to seek permission to hold its own competition if no progress on the new national competition was made. Davis now feels that some hurdles have been crossed.
“Where it will go and what shape it will take, needs to be seen but I’m glad that we will be participating in that process to see the shape that will (it) take. So, (I’m) looking forward to the future. Hope it doesn’t take too long, though.”
Hadad cautioned on Tuesday that not much was yet in place, except for the guarantee of Government funding.
“We will be finalising the structure of the league with the clubs over the next few weeks,” Hadad announced. “We do appreciate that the Pro League and the Super League are here. We have to sit with them and negotiate through a lot of the governance issues, the structure of the league, when we start. There are a lot of issues that have to be worked out. Discussion begins today.”
Davis added:“Glad they did not engage in too much semantics. Let’s see where we heading now.”
A former sports minister and member of Trinidad and Tobago’s 2006 World Cup squad, Sancho was more cautious.
“We stay tuned to see what is going to be unfolded. That’s about it,” he said. “We still here, we still waiting to see what will transpire. There are a lot of conversations to be had.”
Sancho also recalled that the Normalisation Committee had previously promised further dialogue with clubs in early 2022. For Sancho, Hadad’s announcement on Tuesday, shed no further light.
“We have had some dialogue before, but I think we have to get into the nitty-gritty of it and have a good understanding, from both organisations,” he said, “It is extremely important to give recognition to the contribution our clubs have made, both to the community and to football. So, we want to keep that intact more than anything else.”