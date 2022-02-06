Waiting and hoping

“Hoping is waiting for someone else to do it!”
That’s a line from Munich: The Edge of War, a Netflix movie released just a couple weeks ago, uttered by an exasperated young German diplomat in 1938 who believes he must take it upon himself to kill Adolf Hitler before he orders the invasion of Czechoslovakia which would take the world into another global conflict.
His disdain for the concept of hope comes after an English friend tries to talk him out of the intended assassination plot by pleading with him to trust and hope that some dramatic change may come about which would not require such extreme intervention.
So, for how much longer will we lazily continue to rely on nothing more than hoping for better?
This question can be attributed to every aspect of our lives where more than a few of us – myself definitely included – have the means, the wherewithal and the independence to try in a very real way to at least make an effort in seeking to make things better in whatever happens to be our primary area of concern.
And as trivial as sport is in the wider context of life, you would think this is definitely something which can be significantly improved if enough well-meaning persons determine that the status quo cannot continue. But that’s where the dilemma gets even murkier, doesn’t it? Who is well-meaning and who has sinister motives?
It’s so easy to go down that path and eventually slip into despair and resignation in the belief that meaningful change can never really happen because there are too many powerful people benefiting from the present circumstances. We may not like it so, as the Mighty Sparrow lamented after the 1981 general election, but it seems striving for change is such a difficult and ultimately frustrating exercise.
Our senior men’s national football team went to Bolivia a couple weeks ago and were thrashed 5-0 in a friendly international, which in itself is not disastrous if we can build from that experience and work towards steady improvement with every passing game. Yet where is the evidence to suggest that anything resembling such a vision even exists?
And before you think this is just about heaping more condemnation on the backs of Robert Hadad and the other members of his TTFA Normalisation Committee, what about those coaches, club owners or even senior players who seem preoccupied with petty squabbles and the perpetuation of a dog-eat-dog mentality? What are they doing for the greater good of the game?
You know, I watched yesterday’s first One-Day International of the three-match series in India and wasn’t really put off by the home side’s six-wicket demolition of the West Indies with 22 overs to spare. Notwithstanding Jason Holder’s dramatic beaver-trick finale to the T20 International series with England in Barbados a week earlier, facing the Indians on their own turf for three ODI’s and then three T20I’s was always going to be a daunting challenge.
No, it was because yesterday’s fixture was India’s 1,000th ODI – the first team to reach such a tally – that their transformation from a country which could care less about limited-over cricket to a powerhouse across all formats and THE powerbroker in the game beyond the boundary came sharply into focus.
Yes, all the wheeling and dealing in which they are engaged off the field, with the collusion of England and Australia and the compliance of everyone else including Cricket West Indies, has made for an unfair and unbalanced global cricketing environment.
On the field, though, India’s cricket and their cricketers radiate a professionalism and a self-belief bordering on arrogance which suggest they will be at or near the top of the international game for a very long time. It is a belief based not only on how those in their senior set-up appear almost readymade for the elite level, but the manner in which their Under-19’s approach the game.
It will be the easiest thing to say that a nation of over a billion people, the vast majority of whom appear completely obsessed with cricket, will inevitably dominate at all levels by sheer weight of numbers. Yet it took the leadership of Kapil Dev to transform them from World Cup whipping boys to shock world champions in 1983, triggering a revolution in attitude to limited-over cricket and their place on the international stage.
Almost 40 years and 952 ODI’s from the historic triumph at Lord’s, it may be dismissed as grotesque fiction to consider Sunil Gavaskar batting through the full 60 overs of their first World Cup match against England in 1975 to finish 36 not out in a 202-run loss.
Kapil Dev wasn’t prepared to just hope for better. Is there anyone though on our cricketing landscape capable of triggering a real revolution?