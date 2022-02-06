Waiting and hoping

England’s hopes of drawing the Women’s Ashes were emphatically ended with Heather Knight’s side rolled for just 129 in the second ODI as Australia secured a series-clinching victory, yesterday.

Ashes holders Australia had retained the trophy last Thursday with a 27-run win in the first ODI taking them on to an unassailable eight points — but England women could still have levelled the score at 8-8 by winning the concluding two 50-over fixtures at Junction Oval in Melbourne.