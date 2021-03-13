Waiting to ascend

THE moment the authorities give the go-ahead, Terminix La Horquetta Rangers owner Richard Ferguson will start the 2021 version of the season-opening Ascension Invitational football tournament.
The Ascension Invitational debuted in 2019 with 24 clubs competing in two divisions and chasing a combined TT$650,000 in prize money. Defence Force captured the top division’s $250,000 first prize, with Ferguson’s own Rangers team taking the runners-up berth and $125,000, following the disqualification of long-time leaders Morvant Caledonia United for involvement in a late-season brawl. San Fernando Giants earned $100,000 for winning the second division. The 2020 version was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but Ferguson is optimistic about this year’s tournament beginning in “April or May.”
“We are waiting on the approval, “Ferguson stated. “But we (Rangers) training. We fit, we very fit.”
Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe had announced at a February 20 Ministry of Health press briefing that outdoor recreational activities would be allowed from February 22, but limited such activities to 22 persons or less. Cudjoe advised that competitive leagues were not yet allowed to resume.
“We are not going to open up yet for leagues and that type of large activity that may attract larger crowds,” she said. “We are getting ready to go out and play once again.”
At the Covid-19 update in midweek, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said no decision had yet been made for the resumption of sporting leagues. However, based on Covid-19 numbers, Parasram said a decision will be made in the coming weeks, following consultation with the Prime Minister and Minister of Health.
Meanwhile, Ferguson revealed that his own Rangers club is already deep into pre-season preparations, with a proposed warm-up against the Trinidad and Tobago national team likely to sharpen them further. Ferguson revealed that matches against national teams are not new for Rangers.
“We always want to play teams who are better than us. We played six national teams before. We played Trinidad and Tobago three times. We drew twice, we lost one. We played Grenada once and we beat them, and we also played St Lucia twice.
Ferguson said it is only restrictions on flights due to the epidemic that prevented Rangers going on an international pre-season tour.
“Because of the pandemic we were unable to fly out,” said Ferguson, “otherwise we had a tournament in Belgium we were going to. We were looking at Dominica and Antigua, but (now) it’s easier to play the national team here.”