Plans are currently being drawn up for the possible restart of domestic cricket in Trinidad and Tobago next year and while clubs are eager to get back on the field of play, others are wary about restarting the local game if the spread of the Covid-19 virus continues to spiral.
The local cricket season usually gets going in late January, early February. And clubs start planning for the season, in some cases three to four months before, negotiating contracts with players and organising training sessions and practice matches.
With Covid-19 restrictions prohibiting team sports, clubs are currently in limbo in terms of their preparations while some are still paying off creditors from the previous season, which ended prematurely in March when the first cases of the Covid-19 virus were reported in Trinidad.
The 2020 season was abandoned with no winners declared and no promotions and demotions. The safety of all involved is among the major concerns of the clubs.
The manger and owner of Central Sports, Richard Ramkissoon, insisted that it cannot be business as usual. “Once the virus is still around, we will have to discuss it as a team and consider all the factors before making a decision if we will play,” Ramkissoon told the Express.
“We will be preparing as best as we can, under the current restrictions, but I am not very optimistic that team sports will be able to resume in the current circumstances. The situation can change in the next few months, so we will have to wait and see how things unfold before making a decision,” he added.
He pointed out that each player will have to make a decision and that they should not be punished if they are unwilling to take the field during the pandemic period. “Once the virus is around, you will be asking players to put themselves at risk and to put their family members at risk,” he noted.
PowerGen Sports manager Chitram Ramjitsingh shared similar sentiments and insisted it will be up to the players to decide if they will be willing to take the field.
Ramjitsingh noted that cricket is huge in the Penal area where the club is based and everyone is eager to play. “I think everyone wants to get back on the field and once it is safe to do so, we will be ready. Cricket is part of our life and embedded in the culture not only in Penal but in many communities in the South Zone and if there is an avenue to play, we will play but it will be up to the players because they are the ones that will have to go out in the open,” Ramjitsingh explained.
“We will not have an issue to play cricket once the approvals are given and health and safety protocols are in place. We will be prepared to play. We are starting to put things in place. Like I said cricket is a big thing in our area and the young people are eager to get into some activity. They like to go out and play but this is about life and we have to be conscious of that,” he added.
Ramjitsingh argued for more testing to be done and that all players should be tested before joining their respective teams. “I feel the right thing is for everyone to get a test because the environment must be safe for us to play,” said Ramjitsingh.
In the meantime, PowerGen have used the down time to upgrade and repair their indoor facility and are just waiting for the Covid-19 restrictions to be eased so training can start.
Meanwhile, other clubs are also feeling the financial pinch with Caldrac Club of California facing reduced income with the club’s bar, which is one of their major revenue earners, severely impacted by the Covid-19 restrictions. Caldrac manager Anil Kamal said nothing is happening at the club at the moment but noted that they have registered for the 2021 season and that they too have begun preparations.
“Financially it will be a real challenge for clubs. We will hold on to our main sponsor Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited who have given us tremendous support over the years,” said Kamal, adding, “From what I have gauged, players are eager because it is a form of income for them and they look forward to that.
“If the pandemic is still not totally under control come next year, we will have to have some discussions and we will be guided by our sponsors and our players and management team. You have to put the players’ health and the coaches’ health in perspective. We are prepared as a club to play but we will be cautious,” he continued.
“I think Caldrac has been around since 1947 and we have always found a way to survive, we have a solid base and the club will survive this. We have been able to pay off the players for last season and we are just focusing on the creditors. We will survive, we will weather the storm,” he concluded.