Walcott bags ‘Diamond’ bronze

Keshorn Walcott produced the second best throw of the men’s javelin competition, but had to settle for bronze at the British Muller Grand Prix Wanda Diamond League meet in chilly Gateshead, England, yesterday.

After five rounds of throwing, Walcott was in the lead with his 82.81 metres third round effort. However, with the “Final 3” Diamond League format in operation, only his sixth throw would count in determining podium position.

Walcott could only manage a 76.74m effort, and the Trinidad and Tobago athlete slipped to third. Julian Weber’s best throw on the day was 81.07m.

In the “Final 3”, however, the German landed the spear 77.16m—good enough for silver under the controversial format. Another German, Johannes Vetter was golden with his 85.25m “Final 3” fling.

Walcott, who is preparing for the July 23 to August 8 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, has been in fine form in Europe. On June 26, the 2012 Olympic champion threw a season’s best 89.12m. He followed up three days later with an 85.16 effort in Switzerland.

The 2016 Olympic Games bronze medallist would have been hoping to again go past the 85-metre mark in yesterday’s competition. Conditions, though, were not ideal.

“It was a really difficult competition,” Vetter explained, “and I’m really disappointed as conditions were not good at all. The surface was really slippery and the conditions were really unprofessional.”

At the Broward Elite Meet in Florida, USA, last Friday, Renny Quow won the men’s 400 metres event. The T&T quarter-miler completed his lap of the track in 47.68 seconds.

‘IMPORTANT GAME’

A resurgent Trinidad and Tobago men’s football team take on a confident El Salvador in a Group A match of the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup tonight from 7.30 (T&T time), at the 20,500-capacity Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, USA.

“We want to win the game first of all,” added T&T head coach Angus Eve. “The points are going to be most important, and goal-difference will sort out itself at the end.”

Managing expectations

While expectations are high following the Test debut of Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Jayden Seales last month, the teenager is focussed on improving his game ahead of the next West Indies home series against Pakistan next month.

Taylor returns to top batting, all-rounder ODI rankings

West Indies women captain Stafanie Taylor has reclaimed the top batting and all-rounder’s spots in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) women player rankings announced yesterday by the governing body.

The 30-year-old jumped four spots to displace India stroke-maker Mithali Raj from the summit of the batting charts and rose two places in the all-rounders charts to knock Australian Ellyse Perry off her perch.

Silver for T&T’s Dookie in Miami

JORDANE DOOKIE was forced to settle for the silver medal when the Level 6, United States Tennis Association junior tournament concluded yesterday in Miami, Florida.

CONCACAF promises to eject fans

CONCACAF promised to eject fans if racism chants are made but will allow Mexico to play their matches at the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The governing body for football in North, Central America and the Caribbean, has issued a renewed call against the use of the homophobic chant by Mexican fans. However, it did not specifically mention the allegations of racism or threatening messages in a statement posted to its website on Monday night.