Walcott clinches Hengelo silver

Keshorn Walcott produced a season’s best 83.56 metres throw to claim men’s javelin silver at the FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands, yesterday.
Competing for the second time this year, Walcott opened the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet with an 83.35m effort, bettering the 81.27 throw that had earned him sixth spot at the Wanda Diamond League meet in Doha, Qatar, on May 5. The Trinidad and Tobago athlete led the competition after the first round.
Walcott improved to 83.56m in round two, but lost the lead, Julian Weber going to the top of the leaderboard with an 86.78 effort. Weber stayed in front, the German’s best effort on the day coming in the sixth and final round—87.14. Finland’s Oliver Helander was third at 80.50.
Walcott threw 81.52m in round three, and then fouled on his next two attempts. The 2012 Olympic champion opted to not throw in the sixth round.
T&T sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye got to the line in 11.35 seconds to finish eighth in the women’s 100 metres dash. Great Britain’s Daryll Neita topped the field in 11.05. Egyptian Bassant Hemida finished second in 11.16, with third spot going to Brazil’s Vitoria Cristina Rosa in 11.18.
At the Music City Track Carnival in Tennessee, USA, Kyle Greaux finished first in his section and second overall in the men’s 200m in 20.82 seconds. Another T&T sprinter, Jerod Elcock was 12th fastest in 21.12. Elcock finished 17th overall in the men’s 100m heats in 10.52 seconds, and did not qualify for the final.
T&T field athlete Portious Warren threw 17.99m to capture silver in the women’s shot put.
At the Flanders Cup in Antwerp, Belgium, Nicholas Landeau returned a time of one minute, 49.61 seconds to bag bronze in the men’s 800m. The clocking was Landeau’s fastest 800 in five years.