Walcott clinches Hengelo silver

Keshorn Walcott

SEASON’S BEST THROW: T&T’s Keshorn Walcott.

Keshorn Walcott produced a season’s best 83.56 metres throw to claim men’s javelin silver at the FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands, yesterday.

Competing for the second time this year, Walcott opened the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet with an 83.35m effort, bettering the 81.27 throw that had earned him sixth spot at the Wanda Diamond League meet in Doha, Qatar, on May 5. The Trinidad and Tobago athlete led the competition after the first round.

Walcott improved to 83.56m in round two, but lost the lead, Julian Weber going to the top of the leaderboard with an 86.78 effort. Weber stayed in front, the German’s best effort on the day coming in the sixth and final round—87.14. Finland’s Oliver Helander was third at 80.50.

Walcott threw 81.52m in round three, and then fouled on his next two attempts. The 2012 Olympic champion opted to not throw in the sixth round.

T&T sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye got to the line in 11.35 seconds to finish eighth in the women’s 100 metres dash. Great Britain’s Daryll Neita topped the field in 11.05. Egyptian Bassant Hemida finished second in 11.16, with third spot going to Brazil’s Vitoria Cristina Rosa in 11.18.

At the Music City Track Carnival in Tennessee, USA, Kyle Greaux finished first in his section and second overall in the men’s 200m in 20.82 seconds. Another T&T sprinter, Jerod Elcock was 12th fastest in 21.12. Elcock finished 17th overall in the men’s 100m heats in 10.52 seconds, and did not qualify for the final.

T&T field athlete Portious Warren threw 17.99m to capture silver in the women’s shot put.

At the Flanders Cup in Antwerp, Belgium, Nicholas Landeau returned a time of one minute, 49.61 seconds to bag bronze in the men’s 800m. The clocking was Landeau’s fastest 800 in five years.

WINDIES CRUISE...

WINDIES CRUISE...

Brandon King’s maiden One-Day International lifted West Indies to a comfortable seven-wicket victory over minnows United Emirates, in the opening game of the three-match series, yesterday.

In pursuit of a modest 203 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, West Indies produced a measured chase to overhaul their target in the 36th over, with the 28-year-old King top-scoring with a run-a-ball 112 in his 23rd ODI, counting a dozen fours and four sixes.

Narine among the wickets as Surrey win

A brace of wickets from Sunil Narine helped Surrey to their fourth win in six matches as they beat Kent by five wickets off the last ball in the T20 Blast, yesterday.

Choosing to bat first at St Lawrence Ground, Kent posted 173-5 off their 20 overs, with off-spinner Narine picking up two for 28 from his four overs. The 35-year-old has taken 10 wickets from six matches in the Blast.

Jones nets winner for Club Sando Defence Force, Police draw 1-1

Tiger Tanks Club Sando defeated Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 1-0 in their T&T Premier Football League Tier 1 clash, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, in Marabella, yesterday.

Club Sando took the lead early in the second half with Alvin Jones’ right-footed free-kick from just outside the penalty area finding the back of the net in the 53rd minute.

Edwards completes 'majors' hat-trick

Edwards completes ‘majors’ hat-trick

ALEENA EDWARDS captured her third straight women’s open title Saturday night at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

The same two players have contested three of the four finals since the sport resumed after a hiatus of almost three years because of the pandemic, and the 43-year-old has beaten her niece Imani Edwards-Taylor in all of them.

Wilson back from the brink

Wilson back from the brink

AARON WILSON roared back after being on the brink of a straight-set defeat in the final to strike gold in the ICWI (Insurance Company of the West Indies) Silver Bowl Championship yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.