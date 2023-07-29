Walcott dominates

Keshorn Walcott retained his NGC NAAATT National Open Championship Men’s javelin title with a solid performance at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, yesterday.
Walcott struck gold with an 80.41 metres throw, giving himself a huge cushion on silver medallist Dorian Charles. Jamaica-based Charles landed the spear 63.54m to force Anthony Diaz into the bronze medal position at 63.37.
Walcott’s first throw at the newly refurbished Crawford Stadium was just short of the 80-metre mark, the 2012 Olympic champion producing a 79.93m effort to establish his dominance. Walcott followed up at 79.76 in the second round and the 80.41 throw in round three. He fouled his next two throws, before passing in the sixth and final round.
Walcott has bettered 80 metres in each of his eight 2023 outings. His main focus this year is the August 19-27 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Devin Augustine won a keenly contested Men’s 100 metres final. The 19-year-old Point Fortin New Jets sprinter crossed the line in 10.26 seconds to finish just ahead of Jerod Elcock, the runner-up in 10.27. Augustine was ecstatic with the win, thrusting his right arm skyward in celebration.
Another teen, Revell Webster grabbed a surprise bronze, the 18-year-old sprinter getting home in 10.36 seconds. Omari Lewis, Judah Taylor and Kion Benjamin finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, clocking 10.37, 10.41 and 10.42. Kyle Greaux was seventh in 10.44, with eighth spot going to 2022 champion Eric Harrison in 10.57.
Michelle-Lee Ahye was golden in the women’s 100m, the 2018 Commonwealth Games champion winning the final in 11.31 seconds.
By the half-way mark, Ahye had started separating herself from the field. Unchallenged for the top spot, she threw her arms in the air as she crossed the line. Reyare Thomas picked up silver in 11.43, with bronze going to Akilah Lewis in 11.52.
Asa Guevara captured the Men’s 400m title with a 46.06 seconds run. Guevara led coming off the final turn. At that stage, Shakeem McKay and Joshua St Clair looked to be the main contenders for silver. It was McKay, though, who was stronger on the home straight, pulling away from St Clair to claim the runner-up spot in 46.40.
Veteran Renny Quow went past St Clair to secure bronze in 46.71 seconds. St Clair clocked 47.14 to finish fourth.
Hezekiel Romeo was dominant in defence of his Men’s shot put title. Romeo threw 18.28m to secure gold, ahead of Akeel Antoine, the silver medallist at 16.20. Isaac Nichols bagged bronze with a 13.44 effort.
Tyra Gittens was the class of the Women’s long jump field, claiming gold with a 6.33 metres leap. Nathaniela King and Kewes Gomes earned silver and bronze, respectively, jumping 5.14 and 4.93.
Daniel Igbokwe repeated as men’s triple jump champion, thanks to a 15.73m effort. Guyana’s Damon Williams was second with a 15.48 jump. As a foreigner, however, Williams was not eligible for a National Championship medal. Instead, silver went to Lorenzo Luces (14.88m). Christopher La Touche (14.23m) earned bronze.
Similarly, Guyana’s Andrea Foster was first home in the Women’s 400m in 55.08 seconds, but could not be declared champion. The title went to Camille Lewis in 56.63. Jenna Thomas and Keneisha Shelbourne claimed silver and bronze, respectively, in 57.25 and 58.83.
The Championships continue from 3 p.m .today.
YESTERDAY’S RESULTS
Men’s 100m (wind: +1.4)
1 Devin Augustine (Point Fortin New Jets) 10.26
2 Jerod Elcock (Abilene) 10.27
3 Revell Webster (Concorde) 10.36
Women’s 100m (wind: +0.9)
1 Michelle-Lee Ahye (Unattached) 11.31
2 Reyare Thomas (Abilene) 11.43
3 Akilah Lewis (Concorde) 11.52
Men’s 100m international (wind: -0.3)
1 Emmanuel Archibald (Guyana) 10.23
2 Miles Lewis (Puerto Rico) 10.38
3 Mario Burke (Barbados) 10.63
Women’s 100m international (wind: +0.1)
1 Jasmine Abrams (Guyana) 11.51
2 Halle Hazzard (Grenada) 11.54
3 Symone Darius (Liberia) 11.68
Men’s 400m
1 Asa Guevara (Abilene) 46.06
2 Shakeem McKay (Abilene) 46.40
3 Renny Quow (Zenith) 46.71
Women’s 400m
1 Camille Lewis (Phoenix) 56.63
2 Jenna Thomas (IF Fastlane) 57.25
3 Keneisha Shelbourne (Oasics) 58.83
Men’s 400m international
1 Zandrion Barnes (Jamaica) 45.78
2 Simeon Adams (Guyana) 48.44
Men’s 1500m
1 Nicholas Landeau (+One A Week) 4:00.12
2 Nicholas Romany (TTRRC) 4:01.74
3 Keeran Sriskandarajah (Memphis) 4:03.43
Women’s 1500m
1 Samantha Shukla (Unattached) 5:05.85
2 Kelicia Aguillera (Tranquillity) 6:31.92
3 Anicia Nicholas (Tigers) 7:34.15
Men’s 110m hurdles (wind: +2.8)
1 Tyrese Rawlins (Neon Wolves) 14.73
2 Kristian King (IG Fastlane) 16.06
3 Anson Moses (Tobago Falcons) 28.75
Men’s high jump
1 Christian La Touche (Memphis) 1.91m
2 Jaidi James (Tobago Falcons) 1.88m
Women’s long jump
1 Tyra Gittens (Kaizen Panthers) 6.33m (wind: +1.5)
2 Nathaniela King (Concorde) 5.14m (wind: +1.6)
3 Kewes Gomes (IG Fastlane) 4.93m (wind: 0.0)
Men’s triple jump
1 Daniel Igbokwe (Siparia) 15.73m (wind: +0.8)
2 Lorenzo Luces (Toco TAFAC) 14.88m (wind: 0.0)
3 Christopher La Touche (Memphis) 14.23m (wind: +0.2)
Men’s shot put
1 Hezekiel Romeo (Unattached) 18.28m
2 Akeel Antoine (Neon Wolves) 16.20m
3 Isaac Nichols (Burnley) 13.44m
Women’s discus
1 Lalenii Grant (Mercury) 47.29m
2 Jinell Campbell (Mason Hall) 37.75m
3 Adrianna Quamina D’Abadie) 34.95m
Men’s hammer throw
1 Jamaal Alexander (Toco TAFAC) 36.37m
2 Adrian Bascombe (Toco TAFAC) 21.16m
Men’s javelin
1 Keshorn Walcott (Unattached) 80.41m
2 Dorian Charles (Point Fortin New Jets) 63.54m
3 Anthony Diaz (Point Fortin New Jets) 63.37m
Men’s masters 100m 50+ (wind: +0.4)
1 Philbert Ryce (MAP) 12.12
2 Ian Andrews (Tigers) 12.92
3 Lester Herbert (ZC Athletic) 13.42
Women’s masters 100m (wind: -0.4)
1 Michelle Sturge (Concorde) 13.86
2 Crystal Joseph (Unattached) 14.46
3 Nicole Noreiga (Unattached) 16.07
Men’s masters mile
1 Clifton Sylvester (Unattached) 4:58.29
2 Guswil George (TTRRC) 5:05.76
3 Errol Williams (Unattached) 5:08.63