Walcott dominates

SPRINT CHAMPION: Devin Augustine, centre, wins the men’s 100 metres final on day one of the NGC NAAATT National Open Championships at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, yesterday. Augustine stopped the clock at 10.26 seconds. Jerod Elcock, second from left, finished second in 10.27. Revell Webster, not in photo, secured the third spot in 10.36. Kion Benjamin, left, was sixth in 10.42, while Omari Lewis, second from right, and Judah Taylor, right, were fourth and fifth, respectively, clocking 10.37 and 10.41. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK