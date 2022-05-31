Walcott grabs Golden Spike silver

Keshorn Walcott captured men’s javelin silver at the 60th Golden Spike meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic, yesterday. The Trinidad and Tobago thrower produced an 84.47 metres effort.
Reigning world champion Anderson Peters topped the nine-man field with a big 87.88m throw. The in-form Grenadian also had an 87.75 effort. Germany’s Julian Weber was third at 83.92.
In his three outings this season, Walcott has bettered the 84-metre mark. He opened his 2022 campaign in March with victory at the Yellow Tech Invitational in Georgia, USA, the 2012 Olympic champion landing the spear 84.68m.
Last Wednesday, Walcott improved to 84.69, that throw earning him second spot at the Anhalt International Athletics Meeting in Dessau, Germany. The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist followed up with yesterday’s 84.47m silver throw at the latest stop on the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold.
At the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Outdoor Championships, in Alabama, USA, last Friday, Iantha Wright bagged women’s 200 metres bronze in 24.04 seconds. The Life University junior was disqualified in the 100m preliminaries for a false start.
Wright secured bronze in the 4x400m relay. Running the second leg, she helped her school to third spot in three minutes, 45.71 seconds. Wright was also part of the Life team that finished tenth overall in the 4x100 in 46.97 seconds. Life finished fifth in the women’s team competition with 38 points. University of British Columbia emerged victorious with 138.
Wayland Baptist University student Che Lara was 17th overall in the men’s 400m in 48.74 seconds. Lara then anchored his school to fourth spot in the 4x4 final in 3:13.08. Wayland Baptist earned eight points at the NAIA Championships to finish 40th in the men’s team competition.
The men’s title went to Life University with 52.
At the JML Levitate Invite, in Florida, Ruebin Walters claimed men’s 110m hurdles bronze in 13.71 seconds. The T&T athlete clocked 13.68 in the qualifying round.
Reyare Thomas finished fifth in the women’s 100m finals in 11.96 seconds. Texas A&M University student Taejha Badal was 11th fastest in 12.18. In the heats, Thomas clocked 11.85 and Badal 12.10. Badal was sixth overall in the 200 in 24.41.