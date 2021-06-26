Walcott hits top form

Keshorn Walcott has found his best form at just the right time. The 2012 Olympic champion produced the second best throw of his career, a huge 89.12 metres effort, to grab men’s javelin silver at the Kuortane Games, in Finland, yesterday.
Walcott finished second to Johannes Vetter, the German continuing his purple patch with a massive 93.59m throw. India’s Neeraj Chopra was third at 86.79, with fourth spot going to Grenada’s reigning world champion Anderson Peters (83.46).
In a social media post, yesterday, Walcott expressed satisfaction with his Kuortane showing. “89.12. God is good. Faith and patience.”
Covid-19 restrictions and closed Trinidad and Tobago borders forced Walcott to miss the entire 2020 season. He returned to competition this year, opening his campaign on April 11 with an 81.87m throw in Tobago. The 28-year-old athlete followed up at 82.75 in Ostrava, Czech Republic, 77.78 in Gateshead, England, 81.26 in Almada, Portugal and 82.84 in Turku, Finland.
Walcott, who added 2016 Olympic bronze to his 2012 gold, is hoping to capture a third medal on the world’s biggest sporting stage at the July 23 to August 8 Tokyo Games. The Toco athlete firmly established himself as a podium contender with the Kuortane performance. He opened the competition at 79.04m, before landing the spear 89.12m in round two. He fouled his third throw, and then passed in the next three rounds.
Walcott, the national record holder at 90.16m, is third on the 2021 world performance list with yesterday’s 89.12m effort. Vetter’s 96.29m monster throw puts him at number one, ahead of Poland’s Marcin Krukowski (89.55), Walcott and Chopra (88.07).
At the Bahamas Championships, yesterday, T&T’s Dwight St Hillaire and Kyle Greaux were the fastest sprinters on show in the men’s 200 metres heats. St Hillaire won heat three in 21.14 seconds, while Greaux was first in heat two in 21.26. Sparkle McKnight, the only entrant in the women’s 400m hurdles, stopped the clock at 56.93.
On Friday, Deon Lendore won heat three in the men’s 400m in 45.16 seconds. The T&T quarter-miler was the fastest in the qualifying round, but as a foreigner he was not eligible for yesterday’s final. Lendore could have competed in the “B” final, but opted not to.
Akanni Hislop finished second in Friday’s men’s 100m “B” final in 10.34 seconds. His T&T teammate, Richard “Torpedo” Thompson was third in 10.35. Three other T&T sprinters, Kion Benjamin, Emmanuel Callender and Jerod Elcock were fourth, fifth and seventh, respectively, clocking 10.39, 10.49 and 10.56. Antiguan Cejhae Greene won in 10.33.
In the preliminaries, Hislop finished first in heat one and third overall in 10.33 seconds. Both Benjamin and Callender clocked 10.42, Thompson 10.44, Greaux 10.50, Elcock 10.53, Tyrell Edwards 10.55, and Keston Bledman 10.72.
Semoy Hackett finished second in the women’s 100m “B” final in 11.42 seconds. Kai Selvon was fifth in 11.50. Hackett clocked a wind-assisted 11.32 in the qualifying round, while Selvon crossed the line in a windy 11.69.
At the Jamaica Championships, Kelly-Ann Baptiste clocked 11.19 seconds in Thursday’s women’s 100m preliminaries. As a foreigner, the T&T sprinter could not compete in the semis. And in Friday’s Boys Under-20 javelin, T&T’s Veayon Joseph threw 59.45m.