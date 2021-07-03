Walcott leads Tokyo charge

Keshorn Walcott will lead the charge for Trinidad and Tobago at the July 23-August 8 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The two-time Olympic medallist is among 30 athletes in seven sports named by the T&T Olympic Committee (TTOC), yesterday, for Tokyo 2020.
Walcott, who followed up on his 2012 men’s javelin title in London, England with bronze at the 2016 Rio Games, will bid for his third Olympic medal in Tokyo. He is part of a 21-member athletics team that also includes sprinters Michelle-Lee Ahye, Kelly-Ann Baptiste, Jereem “The Dream” Richards and Kyle Greaux, as well as quartermilers Machel Cedenio, Dwight St Hillaire and Deon Lendore.
Ahye and Baptiste will face the starter in the women’s 100 metres dash, and are part of the 4x100m squad that also includes Ayla Stanisclaus, Khalifa St Fort and Semoy Hackett. Richards and Greaux are listed for action in the men’s 200m.
Cedenio, St Hillaire and Lendore compete in the men’s 400m, and will also feature in the 4x400m relay. Asa Guevara and Che Lara have also been selected for 4x4 duty.
Tyra Gittens flies the T&T flag in the women’s long jump, while Andwuelle Wright does the same in the men’s long jump. Sparkle McKnight is the lone Team TTO hurdler making the trip to Japan. McKnight will see action in the women’s 400m hurdles.
A young men’s 4x100m squad has been chosen, with three-time Olympic medallist Richard “Torpedo” Thompson adding valuable experience to the mix. At 20, Kion Benjamin is the youngest member of the sprint relay quintet. Adell Colthrust is 21, American-born Eric Harrison 22, and Akanni Hislop 23.
The 21-member athletics contingent makes up more than two-thirds of the Tokyo Games team.
Teniel Campbell, Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne will fly the Red, White and Black in cycling. Campbell lines up in the women’s road race, while Paul and Browne compete in the men’s sprint and keirin. Paul is the Flying 200m world record holder at 9.100 seconds.
Dylan Carter will dive into the pool for the men’s 100m freestyle. His fellow swimmer, Cherelle Thompson represents the country in the women’s 50 free.
Middleweight boxer Aaron Prince, judoka Gabriella Wood, rower Felice Aisha Chow and sailor Andrew Lewis will also do battle for Team TTO.
Lovie Santana is the Chef de Mission, while Rheeza Grant will serve as the Covid Liaison Officer (CLO).
In an interview with the Sunday Express, yesterday, TTOC president Brian Lewis said he is hopeful a female athlete will be chosen to carry the T&T flag at the Tokyo Games opening ceremony.
“We’ve never had a female flag bearer, and I fervently hope, especially given our ‘Future is Female’ focus, that the chef de mission is persuaded to break that cycle. Someone like Kelly-Ann Baptiste would be an appropriate person. She’s going to her fifth Olympics. That’s hallowed territory. Five is a signal honour.”
Swimmer George Bovell is T&T’s only five-time Olympian. The 2004 men’s 200m individual medley bronze medallist appeared at all the Games between 2000 and 2016.
Lewis encouraged the athletes selected for Tokyo duty to give their all at the Games.
“I hope the athletes across the seven sports realise this has been a hard-earned honour, and it’s not just about showing up, just being happy to get the kit and to say you’re an Olympian. Go to Tokyo understanding that there are athletes who worked hard and dreamed to be there who will not be there due to circumstances beyond their control.
“You have to compete hard to be a beacon of hope and inspiration. And with the Covid-19 measures in place,” Lewis ended, “Tokyo 2020 demands a higher degree of discipline and personal responsibility.”
TEAM TTO
ATHLETICS
Women: Michelle-Lee Ahye (100, 4x100), Kelly-Ann Baptiste (100, 4x100), Sparkle McKnight (400 Hurdles), Tyra Gittens (Long Jump), Ayla Stanisclaus (4x100), Khalifa St Fort (4x100), Semoy Hackett (4x100)
Men: Jereem Richards (200), Kyle Greaux (200), Machel Cedenio (400, 4x400), Dwight St Hillaire (400, 4x400), Deon Lendore (400, 4x400), Andwuelle Wright (Long Jump), Keshorn Walcott (Javelin), Eric Harrison (4x100), Kion Benjamin (4x100), Akanni Hislop (4x100), Richard Thompson (4x100), Adell Colthrust (4x100), Asa Guevara (4x400), Che Lara (4x400)
Officials: George Comissiong (manager), Nicconnor Alexander (coach), Dr Ian Hypolite (coach), Charles Joseph (coach), Ismael Lopez Mastrapa (coach), Wendell Williams (coach)
BOXING
Aaron Prince (Men’s Middleweight)
Officials: Reynold Cox (manager), Rawlson Dopwell (coach)
CYCLING
Teniel Campbell (Women’s Road Race), Nicholas Paul (Men’s Sprint, Keirin), Kwesi Browne (Men’s Sprint, Keirin)
Officials: Desmond Roberts (manager), Alejandro Gonzalez Tablas (coach), Elisha Greene (mechanic)
JUDO
Gabriella Wood (Women’s +78kg)
Coach: Lee Calder
ROWING
Felice Aisha Chow (Women’s Single Sculls)
Coach: Sarah Trowbridge
SAILING
Andrew Lewis (Men’s Laser Class)
Manager: Kairon Serrette
SWIMMING
Cherelle Thompson (Women’s 50 Free), Dylan Carter (Men’s 100 Free)
Officials: Tracy De Montrichard-Carter (manager), Chase Bloch (coach)
CHEF DE MISSION
Lovie Santana
COVID LIAISON OFFICER
Rheeza Grant
MEDICAL TEAM
Dr Rudranath Ramsawak (Chief Medical Officer), Dr Nailah Adams (Doctor), Dr Anyl Gopeesingh (Athletics Team Doctor), Jelani Baptiste (Physiotherapist), Alban Merepeza (Physiotherapist), June Durham (Massage Therapist), Odessa Chandler (Massage Therapist), Shurlan Bonas (Massage Therapist), Brent Elder (Massage Therapist)