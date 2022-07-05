Walcott, Richards, Ahye in ‘Worlds’ XI

Keshorn Walcott

PODIUM CONTENDER: Keshorn Walcott —Photo: AP

Keshorn Walcott, Jereem “The Dream” Richards and Michelle-Lee Ahye are among 11 athletes selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the July 15-24 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Walcott is sixth on the 2022 men’s javelin world performance list with a huge 89.07 metres throw, and will be among the podium contenders at Oregon22. The 2012 Olympic champion is the only male field athlete on the T&T team.

Richards will lead the charge on the track. The Point Fortin sprinter bagged men’s 200 metres bronze at the 2017 World Championships, and will be bidding for another trip to the podium in the half-lap event. Richards is sixth on the 2022 world performance list at 19.83 seconds—the clocking he produced to win the 200m final at the NGC/NAAATT National Championships, two weekends ago.

Eric Harrison will also be on show in the men’s 200. Jerod Elcock faces the starter in the men’s 100m dash. And Dwight St Hillaire will bid for honours in the men’s 400. St Hillaire, Richards, Asa Guevara, Shakeem McKay and Kashief King are on the 4x400m squad.

Ahye is the lone female track athlete on the T&T team. The Carenage sprinter will do battle in the women’s 100m dash. Ahye is 16th on the 2022 world performance list with a 10.94 seconds clocking.

First Citizens Sports Foundation 2021 Sportswoman of the Year Tyra Gittens will represent T&T in the women’s long jump. Portious Warren is listed for the women’s shot put.

TEAM TTO

Men: Jerod Elcock (100), Eric Harrison (200), Jereem Richards (200, 4x400), Dwight St Hillaire (400, 4x400), Asa Guevara (4x400), Shakeem McKay (4x400), Kashief King (4x400), Keshorn Walcott (javelin)

Women: Michelle-Lee Ahye (100), Tyra Gittens (long jump), Portious Warren (shot put)

Officials: Dexter Voisin (manager), Charlie Joseph (coach), Keston Bledman (coach), Ismael Lopez Mastrapa (coach), Nicole Fuentes (massage therapist), Keisha Fraser (massage therapist), Dr Alban Merepeza (physiotherapist)

'TRUE CHAMPIONS'

‘TRUE CHAMPIONS’

“Ladies and gentlemen, your Olympic champions.”

These words were spoken at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, yesterday — 14 years after Keston Bledman, Marc Burns, Emmanuel Callender and Richard “Torpedo” Thompson clocked 38.06 seconds in the Olympic Games men’s 4x100 metres final.

The Trinidad and Tobago quartet finished second in that August 22, 2008 race. Silver, however, turned into gold following Jamaica’s disqualification as a result of Nesta Carter’s doping violation.

Keshorn Walcott, Jereem "The Dream" Richards and Michelle-Lee Ahye are among 11 athletes selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the July 15-24 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Walcott is sixth on the 2022 men's javelin world performance list with a huge 89.07 metres throw, and will be among the podium contenders at Oregon22. The 2012 Olympic champion is the only male field athlete on the T&T team.

