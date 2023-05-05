Walcott sixth in Doha

CHASING SHA’CARRI: From left, Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, and Twanisha Terry of the United States sprint to the finish line during the Women’s 100 metres in the opening Diamond League track meet in Doha, Qatar, yesterday.

Jackson and Asher-Smith appeared to be once again disputing the race up front at the half-way stage before Sha’Carri Richardson of the United States powered through in the closing stages to win in a world-leading time of 10.76 seconds. Richardson took 0.04 off the meet record set seven years ago by compatriot Tori Bowie, who died earlier this week. Jackson was second in 10.85 and Asher-Smith was third in 10.98. —Photo: AP