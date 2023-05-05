Walcott sixth in Doha

Shericka Jackson

CHASING SHA’CARRI: From left, Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson, Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, and Twanisha Terry of the United States sprint to the finish line during the Women’s 100 metres in the opening Diamond League track meet in Doha, Qatar, yesterday.

Jackson and Asher-Smith appeared to be once again disputing the race up front at the half-way stage before Sha’Carri Richardson of the United States powered through in the closing stages to win in a world-leading time of 10.76 seconds. Richardson took 0.04 off the meet record set seven years ago by compatriot Tori Bowie, who died earlier this week. Jackson was second in 10.85 and Asher-Smith was third in 10.98. —Photo: AP

Keshorn Walcott opened his 2023 campaign with a solid performance at the Diamond League Meeting in Doha, Qatar, yesterday.

Walcott landed the spear 81.27 metres for sixth spot in a strong men’s javelin field.

India’s reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra struck gold with a big 88.67m throw. The 2021 Olympic silver medallist, Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic was second yesterday at 88.63.

Grenada’s two-time world champion Anderson Peters was third with an 85.88m effort. Germany’s reigning European champion Julian Weber threw 82.62 to finish fourth, with fifth spot going to Moldova’s Andrian Mardare at 81.67.

Walcott opened the Doha meet with a 79.31m effort. He followed up at 80.74. The 2012 Olympic champion then improved to 81.27—his best throw on the day. Walcott produced a 74.34m effort in round four, before passing in the fifth round.

Sha’Carri Richardson emerged as one of the stars of the Doha Diamond League. The American sprinter stopped the clock at a world-leading 10.76 seconds to win the Women’s 100 metres dash. Jamaican Shericka Jackson got to the line in 10.85 to finish second, with third spot going to Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith in 10.98.

American Fred Kerley won the Men’s 200m in 19.92 seconds.

SKIPPER JOSHUA

Trinidad and Tobago’s Joshua Da Silva has been named captain of the West Indies “A” team for the upcoming tour to Bangladesh later this month.

Also making the cut was T&T fRed Force fast bowler Anderson Phillip and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah, along with rookie Test opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, left-handed all-rounder Raymon Reifer and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie.

Top-heavy men’s draw in East Classified tennis

FOR the second time in successive local tennis competitions, there is a top-heavy men’s singles draw.

Three of the four main contenders ended up in the top half of the draw in the Tranquillity Open Tournament in March, and the same thing has occurred in the East Clubs Classified, which served off yesterday at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Team Weekes win Tri Series finale

Guyana Harpy Eagles off-spinner Kevin Sinclair enhanced his reputation with a destructive spell, but batters once again failed to make a lasting impression when Team Weekes claimed an eight-wicket win against Team Headley in the third and final match of the Headley-Weekes Tri-Series yesterday in Antigua.

Rangers at Mahaica tomorrow

TERMINIX LA Horquetta Rangers will be in Point Fortin tomorrow in one of the featured matches in this weekend’s Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League round of matches.