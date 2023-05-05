Walcott sixth in Doha

Keshorn Walcott opened his 2023 campaign with a solid performance at the Diamond League Meeting in Doha, Qatar, yesterday.
Walcott landed the spear 81.27 metres for sixth spot in a strong men’s javelin field.
India’s reigning Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra struck gold with a big 88.67m throw. The 2021 Olympic silver medallist, Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic was second yesterday at 88.63.
Grenada’s two-time world champion Anderson Peters was third with an 85.88m effort. Germany’s reigning European champion Julian Weber threw 82.62 to finish fourth, with fifth spot going to Moldova’s Andrian Mardare at 81.67.
Walcott opened the Doha meet with a 79.31m effort. He followed up at 80.74. The 2012 Olympic champion then improved to 81.27—his best throw on the day. Walcott produced a 74.34m effort in round four, before passing in the fifth round.
Sha’Carri Richardson emerged as one of the stars of the Doha Diamond League. The American sprinter stopped the clock at a world-leading 10.76 seconds to win the Women’s 100 metres dash. Jamaican Shericka Jackson got to the line in 10.85 to finish second, with third spot going to Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith in 10.98.
American Fred Kerley won the Men’s 200m in 19.92 seconds.