Walcott 9th in Birmingham

Keshorn Walcott took just one throw in the men’s javelin event at the Muller Grand Prix Birmingham IAAF Diamond League meet, in England, yesterday. The Trinidad and Tobago field athlete landed the spear 72.94 metres for cellar position in the nine-man field. Following his first round effort, Walcott retired from the competition.
Chinese Taipei’s Chao-Tsun Cheng produced a big 87.75m throw in the sixth and final round to claim top spot. Czech Republic athlete Jakub Vadlejch finished second with an 85.78m effort, with third spot going to Estonia’s Magnus Kirt at 85.29.