Walcott wins season opener

Keshorn Walcott opened his 2022 campaign with a comfortable victory at the Yellow Tech Invitational in Georgia, USA, on Saturday.
Walcott landed the spear 84.68 metres to claim men’s javelin gold, well ahead of American Curtis Johnson, the runner-up with a 76.68m throw. Walcott’s winning effort earned him second spot on the 2022 world performance list, behind Belarusian Aliaksei Katkavets (87.53m).
Walcott, the 2012 Olympic champion, is preparing for the July 15-24 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA.
At the Black and Gold Invite, in Florida, University of Kentucky senior Dwight St Hillaire topped the men’s 200 metres field in a wind-assisted 20.24 seconds. Asa Guevara finished second in 20.57. Fifth spot in the race went to University of Minnesota sophomore Kion Benjamin (21.15).
Minnesota freshman Jaydon Antoine produced a windy 7.56 metres leap to finish fourth in the men’s long jump. Antoine also jumped a legal 7.32m.
University of Central Florida (UCF) student Tamia Badal finished eighth overall in the women’s 60m hurdles in a wind-aided 13.84 seconds. Florida Memorial University senior Shikyla Walcott was 27th in the women’s 100m dash in a windy 12.17 and 42nd in the 200m in a windy 24.99.
At the West Texas A&M University Spring Break Classic, in Texas, West Texas A&M’s Ohdel James topped the men’s 400m field in 46.87 seconds. Jaydon Moore finished fourth in the men’s 100m in 10.68. The Northwest Kansas Technical College student was sixth overall in the 200m in 21.83.
At the Wes Kittley Invitational, in Texas, Angelo State University junior Talena Murray was golden in the women’s javelin with a 44.43m throw.
In Louisiana, Adell Colthrust captured the Jim Mize Invitational men’s 200/400 double. Colthrust won the 200 in 21.71 seconds and the 400 in 49.11. His Jackson State University teammate, Kymoi Noray threw 43.92m to top the women’s javelin field.
At the Richard Martin Jr Invitational, in Arkansas, Safiya John won the women’s 100m hurdles in 13.95 seconds and the javelin with a 41.15m throw. The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff student was fifth overall in the 100m dash in 12.28 and 13th in the shot put at 10.41m.
Che Rochford threw 44.41m for third spot in the men’s javelin. The Arkansas at Pine Bluff freshman was eighth in the discus with a 32.77m effort. Rochford also competed in the 100m dash, finishing 15th overall in 11.06 seconds.
Franklyn Stanislaus finished sixth in the men’s 110m hurdles and javelin events. The Arkansas at Pine Bluff athlete clocked 15.47 seconds in the sprint hurdles and threw 28.05m in the javelin. He was seventh in the discus at 33.23m and 14th overall in the 100m dash in a windy 11.03.
In Arizona, Ohio State University sprinter Eric Harrison finished first in the Baldy Castillo Invitational men’s 100m dash in a windy 10.20 seconds.
Texas A&M University freshman Taejha Badal was seventh overall in the women’s 100m in a windy 11.63. Ohio State’s Leah Bertrand was ninth in 11.68. Badal and Bertrand were 17th and 20th, respectively, in the 200, clocking 24.38 and 24.62. University of Iowa sophomore Ianna Roach threw 14.05m for tenth spot in the women’s shot put.
At the Lee Invitational, in Tennessee, Ian Thomas won the men’s 100m dash in a windy 10.53 seconds. The Lee University senior finished first in his section and fifth overall in the 200m in 21.63.
At the Texas Southern University (TSU) Relays, Renny Quow finished second in the open men’s 200m in 21.85 seconds.
At the Louisiana Classic, Shaquille Singuineau produced his best ever indoor opener, throwing the iron ball 16.53m to finish third in the men’s shot put. Barton Community College freshman Marcus Purcell was 23rd overall in the men’s 100m dash in a windy 10.85 seconds. Purcell was 34th in the 200m in 22.33.
At the Houston Spring Break Invitational, in Texas, Janeil Bellille clocked 58.42 seconds for fourth spot in the women’s 400m.
At the Miami Hurricane Invitational, in Florida, Purdue University junior Naomi Campbell finished fifth in the women’s 100m in 11.90 seconds and sixth overall in the 200m in 24.25. Fairleigh Dickinson University senior Ako Hislop clocked a windy 10.74 for tenth spot overall in the men’s 100m. Hislop was 11th fastest in the 200m in a windy 21.64.
At the Willie Williams Classic/Dave Murray Distance Classic, in Arizona, Jeminise Parris finished first in her section and eighth overall in the women’s 100m hurdles. The Grand Canyon University senior got to the line in 14.34 seconds.