Waldropt, Guy retain national titles

LESSING WALDROPT and Tiani Guy were among the elite boxers retaining titles when the 2022 National Boxing Championship (amateur) ended on Sunday at Pleasantville Indoor sporting Arena, San Fernando.

Waldropt of the East-based Bio Mel Gym, defeated Donnel Phillip to win the elite male lightweight title. Both were junior fighters just two year ago. Phillip caused a bit of an upset when defeating undisputed former champion Michael Alexander at the 2019 National Championship, thus earning a spot on the senior team.

Also retaining her national title was Guy, who defeated Shawnelle Hamid in the women’s light weight division. Likewise, Shawn Joseph and Angel George confirmed that an October stoppage Pan Am Games fighter Chimere Taylor was no fluke, by taking the heavyweight women title over Leeann Boodram.

National Championship winners are vying for national selection in 2023, when there will be a long list of international competitions, including the Paris Olympics, CAC Games, Pan American Games, IBA male and female World Championship and Olympic qualifiers.

SEALES BLOW

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales was gutted by the news that he would be out of action of the next four months due to a knee injury but has vowed to use to down time to ensure he comes back a better player.

The 21-year-old Trinidad and Tobago pacer suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee during the recent Test tour of Australia which the Windies lost 2-0.

TTCB pushing 3-day competition in 2023

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath is of the view that three-day club cricket is necessary for T&T to be successful in regional four-day cricket. He said the TTCB is exploring the idea of playing a full season of three-day cricket in 2024.

Furlonge eyeing ‘Championship’ prize

After finishing second in CG United Super50 Cup, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force are shifting their focus to the West Indies Championship and with that in mind, coach David Furlonge has a few changes planned in terms of their preparations.

Tabaquite Sec receives cricket gear

The Central Zone Council of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) and the Central Zone of the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) teamed up last month to supply the Tabaquite Secondary School with much-needed cricketing equipment.

A quantity of pads, gloves, helmets and bats donated by the Central Zone, was handed over to the school on November 24.

Joseph nets winner

A powerful volley from Trinidad and Tobago’s Marcus Joseph in the 57th minute proved enough as Mohammedan Sporting Club defeated Real Kashmir FC by a solitary goal in the Hero I-League 2022-23 match, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, last Friday.

