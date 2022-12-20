Waldropt, Guy retain national titles

LESSING WALDROPT and Tiani Guy were among the elite boxers retaining titles when the 2022 National Boxing Championship (amateur) ended on Sunday at Pleasantville Indoor sporting Arena, San Fernando.
Waldropt of the East-based Bio Mel Gym, defeated Donnel Phillip to win the elite male lightweight title. Both were junior fighters just two year ago. Phillip caused a bit of an upset when defeating undisputed former champion Michael Alexander at the 2019 National Championship, thus earning a spot on the senior team.
Also retaining her national title was Guy, who defeated Shawnelle Hamid in the women’s light weight division. Likewise, Shawn Joseph and Angel George confirmed that an October stoppage Pan Am Games fighter Chimere Taylor was no fluke, by taking the heavyweight women title over Leeann Boodram.
National Championship winners are vying for national selection in 2023, when there will be a long list of international competitions, including the Paris Olympics, CAC Games, Pan American Games, IBA male and female World Championship and Olympic qualifiers.