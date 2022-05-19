Wales ‘honoured’ by FIFA pick

Assistant referee Caleb Wales is delighted to be selected to work at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar.
Wales was among the 69 assistant referees selected for the tournament at the end of the year.
Commenting on his selection, Wales told TTFA Media yesterday: “It’s indeed a privilege to be selected as part of the refereeing team for World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
I am honoured to represent myself, my family, Trinidad and Tobago and the Caribbean region.
“It has been a long time since Caribbean officials and moreso someone from our country has been selected for the World Cup Finals. I intend to put my best foot forward to show what we are capable of doing. Generally it’s overwhelming to even be considered. I will continue to give my all to serve the game and to give my best in Qatar later this year.”
Also yesterday, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association congratulated Caleb Wales on his appointment.
In a release, Normalisation Committee Chairman Robert Hadad said: “We wish to congratulate Mr Wales on his appointment as an assistant referee for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
This is indeed a significant accomplishment for him and for us as a country. Caleb has worked tirelessly and has been a dedicated servant of the game in Trinidad and Tobago and throughout the region.
“It is my hope that this achievement serves as encouragement and inspiration for other referees from our fraternity to soar to greater heights.
I would like to extend best wishes to him as he continues on his journey.”