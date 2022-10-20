Wales, Scotland reach netball World Cup

WALES and Scotland have qualified to be invited to the Netball World Cup 2023.
The “Welsh Feathers” defeated the “Scottish Thistles” 58-51 in the final of the Netball World Cup Qualifiers for the Europe region. The Feathers went unbeaten through the Europe Qualifier, with the Thistles finishing as runners-up.
Both teams were delighted to get to participate at Cape Town 2023, joining automatic qualifiers Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, England, South Africa (hosts) and Uganda. Oceania champions Fiji and Asian champions Singapore have also secured spots. Sixteen teams will contest the 2022 title. Six teams qualify automatically: the hosts, and the top five (other) teams in the World Netball Rankings. The remaining ten places are filled via five regional tournaments, with two teams qualifying from each.