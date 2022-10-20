Wales, Scotland reach netball World Cup

WALES and Scotland have qualified to be invited to the Netball World Cup 2023.

The “Welsh Feathers” defeated the “Scottish Thistles” 58-51 in the final of the Netball World Cup Qualifiers for the Europe region. The Feathers went unbeaten through the Europe Qualifier, with the Thistles finishing as runners-up.

Both teams were delighted to get to participate at Cape Town 2023, joining automatic qualifiers Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, England, South Africa (hosts) and Uganda. Oceania champions Fiji and Asian champions Singapore have also secured spots. Sixteen teams will contest the 2022 title. Six teams qualify automatically: the hosts, and the top five (other) teams in the World Netball Rankings. The remaining ten places are filled via five regional tournaments, with two teams qualifying from each.

Trinidad and Tobago will play netball in Africa for the first time, next year.

The Calypso Girls are “qualified to be invited” to the first Netball World Cup to be held on the African continent, carded for South Africa from July 28-August 6, 2023.

T&T qualified following Wednesday night’s 43-27 victory over the United States in the Americas Federation of Netball Association Championship (AFNA) on Wednesday night, joining Jamaica as regional qualifiers, with Barbados highly-favoured to become the region’s third representatives.

Rested and ready, St Benedict’s College will take on the recuperating Presentation College San Fernando in the first Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premiership semi-final at 3.30 p.m. today at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

St Benedict’s have been flying high in the group stage of the competition. They were winners of Group A and have already knocked out one SSFL giant in Naparima College.

YOLANDE SMALL is the most recent past student of the St Augustine Senior Comprehensive School —now St Augustine Secondary School—to be inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame at an American university.

Small, a former athlete, joins four other former St Augustine students, all footballers, who became Hall of Famers at American universities. During the 1980s, the “Green Machine” was a formidable force in secondary schools’ sports, producing several top footballers.

Fast bowler Jayden Seales has gotten the green light to return to action today in the second Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 50-over trial match which will be a day/night game bowling off at 2 p.m. at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

