Walk for the Cure run and walk returns

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure and 5K run is returning to Trinidad after a two-year hiatus.
The event, which will take place on October 15, is part of the bank’s effort to support the fight against cancer.
The Walk for the Cure is hosted by all the CIBC FirstCaribbean operations in the region. Since the fundraiser was initiated 11 years ago, the event has brought cancer awareness to customers and the wider public.
In Trinidad, the fun walk around the Queen’s Park Savannah will assist the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society in its fight against prostate cancer among the male population.
The 5K run, which was added to the fun day in 2019, is open to more ardent runners. The race will be professionally timed by Odessey Timing Company. It will start in front of TGIF and continue along Haynes Street, then Serpentine Road then back around the Queen’s Park Savannah, to end at the paved area in front of TGIF.
New to the sporting activities, is a Ride for the Cure on October 30. The branch-to-branch ride - 30km between Maraval and Chaguanas - will be in collaboration with the Central Spokes Cycling Club.
Speaking at the launch, which was held on August 19, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s managing director of Trinidad Operations, Anthony Seeraj said: “CIBC FirstCaribbean is proud to be in a position where we can shed greater light on this issue (of cancer) and really contribute in a tangible way.”
Also present was chairman of the TTCS Dr Asante LeBlanc who expressed gratitude for the support.
“Each year, your contribution will enable us to widen our reach into remote and rural areas and bring much relief to men in underserved communities,” she said.
“There is no sugar coating the harsh reality; prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed malignancy and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men in Trinidad and Tobago, and a lot of that has to do with the fact that men don’t screen,” she added.
Registration for the October 15 events can be done via Race Roster at www.fcibrunforthecure.com or in branch at Maraval and Chaguanas. The deadline is October 8. Entrants will receive a free T-shirt with registration and medals will be given to each participant who finishes the walk or race. Registration for Ride for the Cure will begin in early September and will be done by Central Spokes Cycling Club. Commencement of registration will be announced.
For further information on these events, interested persons can call 822-5071.