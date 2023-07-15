Three friends and fitness enthusiasts completed another cross country walk from Icacos to Toco this past weekend. Mark Hypolite, Samuel Furlonge and Wayne Matthew completed the feat of walking diagonally across Trinidad, late on Sunday night in Toco after starting off Saturday morning in Icacos.
Tired, exhausted, and sore, they basked in the glory of completing the walk with friends and family as they ended near the Toco lighthouse.
Earlier this year, they walked 82 miles from Pt Galeota to Chaguaramas in a north-westerly direction. The weekend walk was 35 miles longer in a north-easterly direction and took almost 43 hours to complete.
Starting at 5:31 a.m. on Saturday at Icacos Beach, the trio walked along the Southern Main Road, passing through the villages of Fullerton, Cedros, Chatham, Granville and into Point Fortin, completing 24 miles.
They then continued to Guapo, crossed the river onto the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension, and then the Southern Main Road to the Mon Repos roundabout, 43 miles completed.
Hypolite said: “Using the Solomon Hochoy Highway, we walked to the Chase Village overpass through Carlsen Field to Todd’s Road, reaching there at 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, 66 miles completed.” After some rest they “resumed at 5 a.m. Sunday and continued to Talparo. Using the Talparo main road, we walked to the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, passing through the villages of Brasil and San Rafael.
“Another six miles along the Churchill Roosevelt, Highway and the Eastern main road took us to the Valencia junction, 86 miles completed. From the Valencia junction, we walked to the Toco main road, and passing through the villages of Matura, Salybia, Balandra, and Cumana, we reached our destination at midnight, 117 miles completed.”
Sixty-one-year-old Hypolite, reflecting after the historic achievement said: “Walking through the pouring rain and scorching heat, the thought of quitting never crossed our minds. Battered and bruised, we completed our mission of being the first persons to ‘possibly’ to do this diagonal walk.”
Furlonge was philosophical as he reflected on the journey. “Water cuts through rock not because of its power, but because of its persistence. Utilising this nugget, I’ve been able to transition to accomplishing distances beyond what my mind can wrap itself around. Still in disbelief.”
As for Matthew, he credited his mindset.
“Even if you’re faced with a difficult task. Once you have a strong mindset, you’ll be successful.”
What’s next for this walking trio? According to Hypolite, they will be doing something before the end of the year, “but for now it’s a secret.”
The walk-in numbers per person:
Distance: 117 miles
Walking time: 38 hours 18 minutes
Overall time: 42 and ½ hours
Steps: 242, 898
Calories burned: 15,909