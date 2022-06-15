James Walklin emerged victorious when Trinidad and Tobago Darts Association “Darts is back series” came to a conclusion on Tuesday at the Central Pub House at Heartland Plaza in Chaguanas.
Coming up against an in-form Lestor Legall in the final, Walkin won three of the four “grab bags” to secure a 2-0 victory.
Walkin’s triumph was just reward following his hard-fought victory over Troy Bhujhawan in their semi-final match-up.
The series was created to get national members back out, and to create awareness to the wider public, in an effort to keep things interesting.
This particular “grab bag” saw a change of format from the usual 501, and instead featured 41 players participating in the Mickey Mouse.
The aim of the Mickey Mouse is to close off all numbers from twenty through to 15 and then the Bulls Eye.
This switch of format brought a lot of action packed games that were going down to the wire and players were forced to be clinical or get knocked out.
The executive of the Trinidad And Tobago Darts Association will holding is meeting this week to discuss plans for getting the National League of darts started.