Walking the talk

The next few months will make for interesting viewing on the local sporting scene.
Sunday’s announcement by the Ministry of Sport that its Safe Zone Return To Play proposals have been approved has naturally been welcomed by national sporting organisations (NCS) that have been bleating like abandoned sheep for the go-ahead to resume their business.
Covid-19 has caused significant disruptions in the sporting world. It may even have altered the career aspirations of some people who once saw themselves pursuing a particular discipline as a livelihood, but then had to make a different choice just to make ends meet. Only time will tell whether they will all revert to Plan A.
For the various Association and Federation presidents and their executives, the past 22-months or so have been trying also. Getting Government approval to start back their competitions and activities would have been the main focus last year. But now, the spotlight is shifting from Government, back to the NSOs.
In a sense, this is the moment of truth for all local administrators.
As has been said before, it cannot be business as usual now. The reality of the ongoing pandemic guarantees that sport cannot be played the same way as in 2019.
In her Return To Play release, Minister of Sport, Shamfa Cudjoe said: ”National Governing Bodies and Sport Serving Bodies will now be able to host sporting events and execute sporting activities for fully vaccinated athletes, coaches, officials, and administrators, at specific sporting facilities.”
Immediately then, only people who have got the jab will be involved in this resumption.
Neither Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath nor Cycling Federation boss Rowena Williams felt the vaccination demand would be an issue in their sports. But if the world of sport is like every other area of national life, there will be dissenters. How large that group will be, the comings weeks will show. But it would have been and will continue to be the work of the various NSOs to get all of their people on board, and to ensure that those who participate are legitimately vaccinated.
The last thing sporting bodies would need, is stories to spill out that the unvaccinated were getting playing time in the “Safe Zones.”
Then there is the business of “specific sporting facilities” being used.
I expect in time, more information will be given as to which facilities these will be for which sports and whether NSOs will have any input into what venues are used.
The Ascension Football League for instance has long been proposing to hold its competition at the La Horquetta Recreation Ground. Will that facility be deemed suitable by the Ministries of Sport and Health as a “safe zone” in which spectator numbers can be kept within the stipulation of “fifty per cent facility capacity”?
And should the Secondary Schools Football League resume in the normal September period, will matches be allowed to be played at school grounds? And if so, under what conditions?
There will be many issues to be worked out and a lot of talking to be done if the return of sport is to go smoothly. However, much of the planning for this should have already taken place.
And this is where the true colours of the country’s sport hefes will be shown.
What should be left at this point is the fine-tuning according to the further directives of the Health, Sport and Education ministries.
Now is not the time for executives to be deciding how they go forward and how they get their members on board with the new guidelines.
The past year at least has given everyone the time to stop, reflect and plan.
The track and field people seem ready to go. Their season gets underway this weekend. Cricket will bowl off their year with an Under-19 Inter Zone competition in the middle of next month.
We wait for other announcements. We wait with keen eyes and attentive ears to observe the work that has been done while sport has sheltered in place from Mr Covid.
We wait to see if the noise from sports these past months was true talk, or the just the same old robber speech.