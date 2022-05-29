Walklin wins ‘Grab Bag’ darts event

James Walklin emerged the winner of the 501 “Grab Bag” event held earlier this month by the Trinidad and Tobago Darts Association (TTDA).

The event was held at Nicks Gyros Restaurant and Bar. This tournament is one of three proposed tournaments to precede the 2022 darts season.

Twenty participants took part in the singles knockout tournament. The first 180 was registered by Zackary Seales and he also registered a 15 dart leg.

The finals saw Walklin and Adam Hepburn facing off. The first leg saw both players battling to hit the troublesome double 1 better known as “mad house,” with Hepburn taking the first leg. Walklin immediately answered back with a 51 check out, hitting Single 19 and Double 16. But Walklin prevailed, closing out 32 with a single 16 and double 8 game shot.

The second “Grab Bag” is carded for tomorrow at Pub House Arima located at the O’Meara Plaza, O’Meara Road, Arima.

