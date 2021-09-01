Trinidad and Tobago netballer Samantha Wallace was named her Australian club’s Most Valuable Player, after leading the NSW Swifts to the 2021 Suncorp Super Netball championship on Saturday.
Once the celebration of winning the 2021 championship ended, the Swifts had their final get-together of the season at their gala dinner and awards function, in which Wallace was named QBE Most Valuable Player.
Sam Wallace starred with 48 goals and three super shots for a total of 54, as the Swifts beat cross-town rivals GIANTS 63-59 in the Super Netball grand final in Brisbane early Saturday morning to win a second title in three seasons.
“She definitely steps up to the big games. In terms of dominating the opposition, she certainly did that. The GIANTS didn’t have an answer for her today,” coach Briony Arkle said of Wallace after the final.