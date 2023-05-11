Wallace fails to reach Jr Pan Am sprint quarters

Female sprinter Makaira Wallace failed to reach the quarter-finals of her event yesterday when the Junior Pan American Track Cycling Championships continued yesterday in Paraguay.

In the qualifying rounds of the women’s sprint, Wallace posted a 12.273 second clocking to finish ninth of 13 and failed to advance to the quarter-finals.

The heats were topped by a trio from Colombia—Stefany Florez (11.281), Liz Barbosa (11.496) and Calderon Martinez (11.596).

Last night, Syndell Samaroo and Raul Garcia were due to compete in the kilometre time trial finals.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the male sprinters earned fourth place in the team sprint. The team of Danell James, Jarel Mohammed and Syndel Samaroo were involved in the bronze medal face-off against the trio from Chile—Carlos Flores, Roberto Illanes and Felipe Moraga.

The TTO riders lost that battle, clocking 48.891 to Chile’s 48.188.

Colombia easily defeated Argentina for the gold, being timed in 46.233 to Argentina’s 47.297.

In qualifying, Mohammed, Garcia and Samaroo clocked 50.166 seconds to finish behind the teams from Colombia (46.388), Argentina, (47.234) and Chile (48.058).

TTO will also have a presence in the Men’s sprints today.

FAITH IN YANNIC

Trinidad and Tobago’s leg-spinning all-rounder Yannic Cariah retained his place in a “balanced” and “well-equipped” West Indies white-ball team for the upcoming ICC World Cup Qualifiers which bowl off in Zimbabwe on June 18.

The West Indies are one of eight teams that will compete in the qualifiers which will determine the two final places in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to be played in India later this year.

Having finished third to the United States and Panama in Group C,Trinidad and Tobago face Mexico in today’s quarter-final round of the 2023 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship.

ANDREW THORNTON will get a second chance for a place in the semi-finals of a Trinidad competition when the East Clubs Classified Tennis Tournament continues today at the National Racquet Centre.

The Barbadian, who was the Over-35 runner-up in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters Tournament here last month, was forced to withdraw from the quarter-finals of the Tranquillity Open Tournament seven years ago because of injury.

