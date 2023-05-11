Wallace fails to reach Jr Pan Am sprint quarters

Female sprinter Makaira Wallace failed to reach the quarter-finals of her event yesterday when the Junior Pan American Track Cycling Championships continued yesterday in Paraguay.
In the qualifying rounds of the women’s sprint, Wallace posted a 12.273 second clocking to finish ninth of 13 and failed to advance to the quarter-finals.
The heats were topped by a trio from Colombia—Stefany Florez (11.281), Liz Barbosa (11.496) and Calderon Martinez (11.596).
Last night, Syndell Samaroo and Raul Garcia were due to compete in the kilometre time trial finals.
Meanwhile on Wednesday, the male sprinters earned fourth place in the team sprint. The team of Danell James, Jarel Mohammed and Syndel Samaroo were involved in the bronze medal face-off against the trio from Chile—Carlos Flores, Roberto Illanes and Felipe Moraga.
The TTO riders lost that battle, clocking 48.891 to Chile’s 48.188.
Colombia easily defeated Argentina for the gold, being timed in 46.233 to Argentina’s 47.297.
In qualifying, Mohammed, Garcia and Samaroo clocked 50.166 seconds to finish behind the teams from Colombia (46.388), Argentina, (47.234) and Chile (48.058).
TTO will also have a presence in the Men’s sprints today.