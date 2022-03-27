Wallace injured out Suncorp Super Netball season

It has been confirmed that Trinidad and Tobago netballer Samantha Wallace has suffered an ACL injury and is ruled out for the remainder of the Suncorp Super Netball season in Australia, which began on Friday.
Star shooter Wallace suffered the serious injury while playing for New South Wales (NSW) Swifts as they started their Super Netball title defence with a 57-55 loss to local rivals Giants. The match was a repeat of the 2021 season grand final, which was won by the Swifts.
With just over 12 minutes to go, the Trinidadian sharpshooter slipped and collapsed to the court, clutching her right knee and screaming in pain. Medical staff from both teams tended to her for several minutes before she was helped off the court.
“To hear her scream like that brings back memories of when Mads (Maddy Proud) and I did (an ACL). It’s absolutely devastating,” Swifts’ co-captain and midcourt star Paige Hadley said.
Trailing by three at the time, the understandably distracted Swifts conceded the next five goals but bravely rallied and cut the gap to just two inside the last two minutes.
“I thought our defence did an absolutely brilliant job, and in attack we just didn’t cherish it,” Hadley said.
The Giants retained possession for the remainder of the game, not allowing the Swifts another shot.