Sam Wallace

CLASSROOM: Taking notes, aspiring coach Sam Wallace.

Trinidad and Tobago will be without their star goal shoot Samantha Wallace when the Netball World Cup 2023 gets underway in South Africa from July 28 to August 6.

Yesterday, both the national player and her Australian club New South Wales Swifts, confirmed that she will be out of action for the rest of the year, having not fully recovered after suffering an ACL injury in the opening match of the 2022 season.

“I’m currently out for the rest of the year again,” Wallace relayed to the Express from her Australia base. “I was ruled out from Commonwealth Games last year, now World Cup this year.”

The Toco native also conveyed a message to her Trinidad and Tobago team-mates, via the Express, encouraging them to give their all at the World Cup.

“I just want them to go out there and do their best. Regardless of whatever situation we may be in...when it comes to money for the sport. Play with pride and remember all the sacrifices they are making,” Wallace stated.

In related news, her Aussie club confirmed that the 29-year-old goal shoot continues to undergo rehabilitation work. Wallace was injured during the Swifts’ 57-55 loss to the Giants on the opening day of last season. She went down with in the final ten minutes with an apparent knee injury and was taken to hospital.

Scans were conducted and they revealed the ACL injury.

“We are saddened to announce that three-time Club MVP Sam Wallace will not take the court this season as she continues her recovery from a knee reconstruction. Both Sam and the medical team have been absolutely outstanding in their dedication and approach. The delay is just an unfortunate by-product of a very severe knee injury,”

Head Coach Briony Akle said: “Sammy still has so much to give the game and we would never put that at risk for a quick sugar-hit.”

Recently engaged, Wallace has been the club’s main cheerleader and ever present in the dressing room following matches. She has also been doing some promotional work with the club and coaching in the meantime.

“I’m actually an assistant coach for North Shore United club,” she stated. “Coaching is something I’m finding a passion towards. So far I’m loving it. I’m still active.”

She continued: “I’m heavily in the gym trying to get stronger. I’m still involved with my team. I sit on the bench when we have a home game. Yes, it’s frustrating watching netball, but I have come to terms with the situation.”

Wallace joined the Swifts in 2018 from the English team Hertfordshire Mavericks and was named MVP for her performance in the 2019 Super Netball Grand Final. She also led the Swifts to a second championship title in 2021.

Her spot at goal shoot has been filled this season by Jamaican Romelda Aiken-George, who is having a good season as the Swifts sit second in the league.

The news of Wallace’s prolonged rehab has been met with an outpouring of love by her club’s Instagram fans.

