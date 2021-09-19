Wallace re-signs with Swifts

The future of the New South Wales Swifts shooting circle is in good hands, as the club confirmed that the two-time Premiership winning combination of Helen Housby and Samantha Wallace will be returning for another two years.
Responding, via Instagram, T&T’s Wallace expressed elation at having another two years working with shooting partner Housby. “Two more years with NSW Swifts. Why not go for seven years plying with this amazing girl Helen Housby,” Wallace stated.
The pair, who joined the Swifts from the English Super League in 2017, are the latest players to re-commit to the Swifts, fresh off the club’s most recent of seven Premierships and two Super Netball titles.
The England and T&T internationals join Australian Diamonds’ Maddy Proud, Paige Hadley, Sarah Klau and Maddy Turner in signing two-year extensions.
Wallace and Housby were at the forefront of the Swifts’ second Premiership success in three years when Briony Akle’s troops overcame local rivals GIANTS Netball in the 2021 Grand Final in Brisbane last month.
“Calypso Girl” Wallace was named the Swifts’ MVP for the third time this year, a feat which equalled the record of club legend Cath Cox. Since joining the Swifts five years ago, Wallace has become a fan favourite.
Over her 75 games for the club, she’s been the pillar of the Swifts’ attack and is now regarded as one of the best shooters in the world game.
In 2021 she scored 585 goals at a success rate of 93 per cent while finishing as the league’s third highest scorer for 2021.
Head coach Akle said she was delighted to have secured both players’ services for another two years. “Sam and Helen have been instrumental to our growth and success since they joined the club, and now have an extra maturity and intelligence to their netball knowledge,” Akle said.
“When we’ve needed them to step up in big games, they have delivered time and time again, and we are thrilled both will remain in Sydney for the next chapter of this club’s history.
“As well as their telepathy on the court they are very close off it and are more than just teammates. They are friends who care deeply about each other and that’s the bond we are looking for across this club.
“From a performance perspective, a lot of hard graft goes in from our defenders and midcourters to earn extra possession and I know having targets like Helen and Sam in the attack circle is a real reward for them,” Akle added.
“We might have added a seventh Premiership to the cabinet recently but there is no intention to rest on our laurels and both Helen and Sam are key to where we want to go next.
The Swifts has already announced six of its 10-strong roster. But with the league announcing a new pay deal there have been lots of movement in the league, even champions Swifts losing key players. The club and all squads must be finalised by October 8.
With six million viewers paying to see the competition during a Covid-19 ravaged season, Netball Australia, the Australian Netball Players’ Association and the eight Suncorp Super Netball clubs have agreed to a new pay deal which will see Australia’s top netballers now earning up to 22 per cent more and remaining the highest-paid female domestic club athletes in the country.
The Swifts also secured the services of world-class defence duo Sarah Klau and Maddy Turner, as well as double Premiership-winning Swifts captaincy duo Maddy Proud and Paige Hadley, all for another two years. All four are current members of the Australia Diamonds (national team).
But the 2021 Championship winning Swifts have lost three players who have taken up other offers. Defender Lauren Moore, 23, has informed the Swifts that she will not take up the club’s offer of a new contract for 2022 and will instead ply her trade elsewhere next season.
Shooter Sophie Garbin and Nat Haythornthwaite also bid farewell to the Swifts last week.